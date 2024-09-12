Forest Hall Studios Announces a Prestigious Autumn/Winter Exhibition in Art Destination Milford, PA, Showcasing Internationally Acclaimed Photographers Joe DiMaggio and JoAnne Kalish.

Curated by Kasia Lojewska, this historic venue will feature celebrated Sports Images and Storytelling by Joe DiMaggio and JoAnne Kalish, Aboriginal Art Collections by David Richard, and local Milford artist Eddy Segal, creating a live installation throughout the exhibition tenure.

MILFORD, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forest Hall Studios is thrilled to announce an upcoming exhibition featuring four dynamic artists, each bringing their unique vision to life in the historic spaces of Forest Hall. This multi-artist event will span the Gifford Pinchot, Calvert Vaux, and Richard Morris studios, offering a blend of photography, painting, sculpture, and live art.

Image of Boxer Mike Tyson Taken By Joe DiMaggio

On the main floor, Gifford Pinchot Studio will host a joint exhibition by internationally renowned photographers Joe DiMaggio and JoAnne Kalish. With a career spanning over four decades, DiMaggio's iconic work has captured pivotal moments in sports and beyond, appearing in Sports Illustrated, Time, and Life. His celebrated images, including the legendary 1981 Sports Illustrated cover of the Cooney vs. Holmes fight and his portrait of Mike Tyson, have earned him a place among the world's top photographers. DiMaggio's connection to emotion through photography has inspired countless artists, and his memoir Fill the Frame reflects on his illustrious career. DiMaggio has spent the last 15 years working on his fine art imagery and his goal is to photograph the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles as a Swan Song for his Sports and Action Photography.

Alongside DiMaggio, JoAnne Kalish will exhibit her distinctive photography, including her renowned portrait of Artist Will Barnet, which is part of the permanent collection at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Kalish, is known for her editorial work with Sports Illustrated as well as many other major publications (including Time Magazine, The New York Times, Art & Antiques Magazine). Kalish was a trailblazer as the first female photographer hired by Sports Illustrated to cover Grand Prix racing. Her work, which blends beauty, action, and intimacy, has appeared in campaigns for major brands like Claritin and Sports Authority. In keeping up with changing times, Kalish has been exploring new directions turning her eye more to fine art photography.

The second floor, Calvert Vaux Studio, will feature David Richard, a private collector of Aboriginal art, who will showcase selections from his distinguished collection. David's journey into the world of contemporary Aboriginal art began in Australia, where he developed a deep appreciation for the Utopian settlement's artistic contributions. His collection includes works that challenge and reinterpret traditional dot painting, offering viewers a fresh perspective on Aboriginal art history and innovation.

In the Richard Morris Studio, Eddy Segal, a Milford native, will be engaging audiences in a live art happening. Known for her talismanic paintings and bold installations, Segal will create a new work of art over the course of the exhibition, giving visitors the opportunity to witness her creative process unfold. Segal's work, which explores themes of identity, place, and memory, has been exhibited internationally, and her participation in co-curating the Every Woman Biennial has solidified her role as a champion of female and non-binary artists.

"I am proud to host such a compelling mix of talent at Forest Hall," said first time curator Kasia Lojewska. "The combination of DiMaggio's and Kalish's evocative photography, Richard's unique collection, and Segal's live art performance will offer visitors an unforgettable experience of artistry in motion."

This exhibition at Forest Hall Studios promises to be a captivating display of talent, merging historic influence with contemporary artistry. Whether through photography, painting, or live art, each artist offers a window into the depths of creative expression.

Admission to the Forest Hall Studios exhibition is complimentary. Following the October 12, 2024 opening, exhibit hours are Saturdays 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

About Joe DiMaggio - Joe DiMaggio is a highly regarded photographer with a career spanning over four decades. His dynamic and evocative photography has appeared in top publications like Sports Illustrated, Time, and Life, where his work often captured pivotal moments in sports and beyond. Some of his most iconic images include the 1981 Sports Illustrated cover featuring the Cooney vs. Holmes fight, and his photograph of Mike Tyson, which was globally recognized.

DiMaggio has not only documented major sports events but also explored other subjects, such as nature and travel. He has led workshops internationally and emphasized the emotional impact of photography, teaching participants how to connect deeply with their subjects. His memoir, Fill the Frame, reflects on his extensive career and has been well-received.

In addition to his work as a photographer, DiMaggio is also recognized for his contributions to the evolution of digital photography in the film industry. He has collaborated with renowned directors and artists, further cementing his legacy as a significant figure in the visual arts.

About JoAnne Kalish - JoAnne Kalish is an accomplished photographer with a diverse portfolio spanning editorial, advertising, and fine art photography. She began her career working with renowned publications like Sports Illustrated and Time Magazine, where she became the first female photographer hired by Sports Illustrated to cover Grand Prix automobile racing. She is perhaps best known for her iconic portrait of artist Will Barnet, which is now part of the National Gallery of Art's permanent collection.

Her work, which often emphasizes portraiture, beauty, and sensuality, has garnered international recognition. Kalish has worked on advertising campaigns for major companies, including Sports Authority and Claritin, and her artistic talent extends to both studio work and action photography. She has also co-hosted numerous photography workshops worldwide alongside her partner, Joe DiMaggio.

Kalish continues to push boundaries in her field and remains active in teaching and mentoring aspiring photographers.

About Eddy Segal

Eddy Segal is a multi-disciplinary artist recognized for her talismanic paintings, intricate collages, and maximalist installations. Raised in Milford, Pennsylvania, she has deep roots in the area, where her creative journey began. Eddy had her first exhibition at 16 in Milford, and later became the youngest artist to create a bear sculpture for the Black Bear Film Festival, a significant cultural event in the region.

Her artistic contributions extend beyond her roots, with a career that spans multiple cities, including time in New York City and Los Angeles. Eddy co-curated the Every Woman Biennial, a festival championing female and non-binary artists, and has exhibited her work internationally. In addition to her work in larger cities, Eddy splits her time between her studios in Brooklyn and Milford, where she continues to create bold, impactful art.

About David Richard

David Richard's journey as a distinguished art collector began in 2007 during a transformative trip to Alice Springs, Australia. It was there that he was introduced to the world of Aboriginal art by Timothy Jennings, the founder of Mbantua Gallery, through a letter of introduction from renowned documentary filmmaker Andrew Pike. This connection sparked a profound appreciation for the vibrant and rich traditions of Aboriginal art, propelling Richard into the world of art collecting.

Over the years, Richard's collection has grown to become a unique and celebrated assembly of contemporary Aboriginal art. He has worked closely with prominent figures such as John Diamond, M.D., an artist, photographer, and native Australian, whose insights further enriched Richard's understanding of Aboriginal culture and artistic expression. His collection includes works by leading artists like Kudditji Kngwarreye, known for his powerful, abstract "Colour Field" paintings, as well as experimental pieces that break from traditional dot painting styles, influenced by the mission settlements of the Utopia region.

Among the standout pieces in Richard's collection is an evocative artwork titled Freedom by an unknown artist—an exemplary work that encapsulates the spirit of liberation and experimentation that has come to define the trajectory of Aboriginal art. His collection offers a window into both the traditional and evolving art practices of Indigenous Australian communities.

David D. Richard's passion for art collecting is rooted in his commitment to preserving and promoting the stories, histories, and voices of artists from across the world. His collection, while deeply personal, reflects a global narrative of cultural exchange, artistic innovation, and the power of storytelling through visual art.

About Forest Hall :

Forest Hall, known as the birthplace of the American Conservation Movement, has a rich history of art and nature, and today is a cultural center dedicated to showcasing diverse creative exploration, while fostering its environmental and artistic legacy. The first owner of Forest Hall, Gifford Pinchot, was the first chief of the US Forest Service who tripled the United States forest reserves in the early 19th Century. The original portion of the building, designed by Calvert Vaux, was a studio space for some of the most prominent Hudson River School painters, including Worthington Whittredge, John Weir, Jervis McEntee and Sanford Gifford. The second section was built in 1904 to house Yale University Forestry's School summer program, bringing the first generation of American Foresters to Milford.

Forest Hall Studios came to fruition as a project by world-renowned artists Christopher Makos & Paul Solberg in 2023. Placing their vast industry knowledge and love for the arts at the forefront of the noble project. For more information, please visit Forest Hall's website https://foresthallmilford.com/

