QUEENS, N.Y., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Marble Cocktails, maker of all-natural, ultra-premium, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, to be featured at Forest Hills Stadium, the historic sporting and entertainment venue located in the idyllic Queens, New York neighborhood of Forest Hills. "Forest Hills Stadium and Blue Marble Cocktails will welcome back legendary frontman Roger Daltrey when he's joined by The New York Pops on June 17, for a special, one-night-only, Father's Day, performance of The Who's 'TOMMY,' backed by the symphonic orchestra and a band of seasoned Who players.

FOREST HILLS STADIUM ADDS BLUE MARBLE COCKTAILS TO ICONIC EVENT

Blue Marble Cocktails makes 12 ready-to-drink flavors that bring the convenience of having a personal bartender anywhere, anytime. Varieties include Screwdriver, Greyhound, Bloody Mary, Cosmo, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Cola, Mojito, Coconut Island, Long Island, Moscow Mule, and Cinnamon Toast. All Blue Marble Cocktails beverages feature ultra-premium distilled spirits, all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, dyes or preservatives, and come in environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging.

The New York Pops and Music Director Steven Reineke return for their fourth season at Forest Hills Stadium, presented by Madison House Presents. The orchestra's Kids in the Stadium program, supported in part by concert presenters Madison House Presents, will offer more than 1,000 Queens children and their families an opportunity to attend and learn about live music for free for a fourth consecutive year. The New York Pops' appearance is generously supported by Blue Marble Cocktails, Morgan Stanley, American Airlines, and Wigdor LLP, with additional support from the City of New York and the New York City Council.

"To be able to support this iconic event at an amazing venue like Forest Hills, alongside the world's most respectable companies, is great for Blue Marble to get our product into the hands of consumers," notes Founder and Planetary Ambassador Alan Miller.

For more information on the event, visit ForestHillsStadium.com.

About Blue Marble Cocktails:

Blue Marble Cocktails produces ultra-premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails. Blue Marble is a family business with family values supporting global awareness, conservation and environmental initiatives through its "keep the blue marble blue" program, uses recyclable cans and SFI certified packaging. Every cocktail is made in-house through Blue Marble's state-of-the-art production facility located in Indianapolis, Ind.

