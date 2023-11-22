Forest Recovery Services Sees 10X Jump in Outbound Collection Calls with Skit.ai's Voice AI Platform

Skit.ai

22 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

The collection agency also reported a 160% increase in collections with one portfolio, thanks to Skit.ai's conversational AI platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading provider of conversational voice AI solutions, announced today its partnership with Forest Recovery Services, a third-party collection agency headquartered in South Carolina focused on medical, municipal, and other types of debt. By enhancing its recovery strategy with Skit.ai's Augmented Voice Intelligence platform, Forest Recovery Services plans to significantly expand its outbound calling efforts and maximize account penetration.

Throughout 2023, Skit.ai has emerged as the accounts receivable industry's preferred voice AI solution provider to automate phone conversations with consumers, including right-party contact (RPC) verification and promise-to-pay (PTP) capture. The solution is fully compliant with federal and state regulations, enabling lenders and collection agencies to accelerate revenue recovery and grow their operations.

"We recently experienced a significant expansion of our account base since acquiring a new collection agency. The adoption of Skit.ai's Voice AI solution has already resulted in a 10X increase in our outbound collection efforts," said John Berquist, Owner of Forest Recovery Services. "With one client's portfolio in particular, we witnessed a 160% spike in collections. The results have been remarkable."

Consumers have responded positively to the voicebot, appreciating its ability to smoothly engage in two-way conversations with a natural-sounding flow. The voicebot transfers the call to a live agent whenever the consumers request it, providing real-time access to the interaction's background and context.

"As the accounts receivable industry experiences an important phase of digital transformation, it is highly encouraging to see the commitment of Forest Recovery Services to innovation and its preliminary success with Skit.ai's Voice AI solution," said Sourabh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skit.ai.

Dozens of companies across the U.S., both large and small, have deployed Skit.ai's Voice AI solution to enhance and automate their debt recovery strategy.

Schedule a meeting to learn more about how Skit.ai can help you accelerate revenue recovery with higher efficiency and at an infinite scale.

About Forest Recovery Services

Forest Recovery Services is a collection agency headquartered in South Carolina. Forest Recovery Services proudly employs a team of seasoned collection professionals. The agency focuses on various types of debt, including medical, municipal, and rental property. Visit https://forestrecoveryservices.com/

About Skit.ai

Skit.ai is the accounts receivable industry's leading conversational voice AI company, enabling collection agencies to streamline and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's compliant, configurable, and easy-to-deploy solution enables enterprises to automate nearly one million weekly consumer conversations. Skit.ai has been awarded several awards and recognitions, including the Stevie Gold Winner 2023 for Most Innovative Company by The International Business Awards, Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW, and Gold Globee CEO Awards 2022. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. Visit https://skit.ai/

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283441/ForestRecovery_Skit_ai_VoiceAI.jpg

SOURCE Skit.ai

