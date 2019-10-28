Forest Resolves Antitrust Class Action Litigation with Direct Purchasers of Namenda

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), today announced that its subsidiaries, Forest Laboratories, LLC, Forest Laboratories, Inc. and Forest Laboratories Holdings Ltd. (collectively "Forest") have reached a resolution with a plaintiff class of direct purchasers of Namenda, concluding the previously disclosed direct purchaser class action litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The settlement makes no admission of wrongdoing on the part of the company and resolves the litigation that was scheduled to go to trial in October 2019.

Under the settlement agreements, Forest will pay a total of $750 million to the direct purchaser class, subject to finalization of the settlement agreement and court approval.

In June 2014, Forest became a wholly owned subsidiary of Actavis plc which thereafter changed its corporate name to Allergan.

The company will take a pre-tax GAAP charge of $750 million to its third quarter 2019 earnings.

About Allergan

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to a possible acquisition involving AbbVie and Allergan and AbbVie's, Allergan's and/or the combined group's estimated or anticipated future business, performance and results of operations and financial condition, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for AbbVie and, following the acquisition, if completed, the combined group. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products, the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results, risks associated with divestitures, acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures, risks related to impairments, uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected debt reduction, projected cost reductions, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences, difficulties or delays in manufacturing; risks related to the proposed transaction, such as, but not limited to, the possibility that a possible acquisition will not be pursued, failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or required financing or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the possible acquisition, adverse effects on the market price of AbbVie's shares of common stock or Allergan's ordinary shares and on AbbVie's or Allergan's operating results because of a failure to complete the possible acquisition, failure to realize the expected benefits of the possible acquisition, failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, negative effects relating to the announcement of the possible acquisition or any further announcements relating to the possible acquisition or the consummation of the possible acquisition on the market price of AbbVie's shares of common stock or Allergan's ordinary shares, significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities, potential litigation associated with the possible acquisition, general economic and business conditions that affect the combined companies following the consummation of the possible acquisition, changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax laws, regulations, rates and policies, future business acquisitions or disposals and competitive developments. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Allergan's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this communication could cause AbbVie's plans with respect to Allergan or Allergan's actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct and persons reading this communication are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Additional information about economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Allergan is set forth in Allergan's periodic public filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019, and, from time to time, Allergan's other investor communications, in each case, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this communication.

Any forward-looking statements in this report are based upon information available to Allergan and/or its board of directors, as the case may be, as of the date of this report and, while believed to be true when made, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, neither Allergan nor any member of its board of directors undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Allergan or its board of directors or any person acting on behalf of any of them are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph.

CONTACTS:

Allergan:

Investors:

Manisha Narasimhan, PhD

(862) 261-7162

Media:

Lisa Brown

(862) 261-7320

SOURCE Allergan plc

Related Links

www.allergan.com

