Foresters Financial and illustrate inc launch Foresters Mobile Quote

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™, the fraternal life insurer quietly disrupting financial services, today announced it has worked with illustrate inc, to launch Foresters Mobile Quote, a secure life insurance quoting app. It is available to Foresters over 75,000 producers across the U.S. through the Apple App Store® and the Google Play Store.



A powerful sales tool, Foresters Mobile Quote utilizes illustrate inc's proprietary OPUS Mobile solution, for the convenience and familiarity of a downloadable app, with extensive functionality and features. Customized to Foresters requirements, including multi-channel distribution, Foresters Mobile Quote enables producers to generate quotes across the extensive Term, Whole Life, and Universal Life product lines. In addition, it is a resource and communication hub, providing access to marketing information, product specifications, push notifications, and other resources. The solution is configurable and highly secure, with built in integration to other Foresters applications.



Matt Berman, President of Foresters Financial's U.S. business, said, "Foresters is a nearly 150-year-old member-based organization dedicated to the well-being of everyday families, which is quietly disrupting life insurance. Foresters Mobile Quote is the latest evidence of this, as we continue to deliver turnkey-decisioned product offerings supported by state-of-the-art mobile tools."



Added President of illustrate inc Lyndon Edwards, "OPUS Mobile is targeted towards individual Life Insurance Carriers and delivers a mobile solution that goes beyond the next level. In addition to the core powerful calculation and presentation capabilities, it has been designed to include features and functionality to exponentially expand its value to the user and the sales process. We are proud to continue our long-term partnership with Foresters and the launch of Foresters Mobile Quote is a testament to the level of skill, collaboration and excitement from both of our teams."



Bringing a better, new normal to everyday North American families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits, redefining the conventional life insurance model. Foresters member benefits1 include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, online wills and other legal documents, Lifelong Learning, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is quietly transforming the life insurance industry across the U.S. and Canada by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Unique to fraternal life insurers, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits, redefining the conventional life insurance model and bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters recently acquired Canada Protection Plan to bolster its leadership in distribution across Canada. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 20 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best2.



About illustrate inc

Established in 1989, with offices in Toronto and Kansas City, illustrate inc has been building and delivering powerful and innovative web-based POS software solutions – including quoting, illustrations, and eApps – for the North American Life Insurance industry, enabling carriers of any size to embark on, extend, or enhance their Digital Transformation.

To learn more about illustrate inc's OPUS Mobile solution, visit illustrateinc.com/opus-mobile.

For information purposes only.

™Foresters Financial, Foresters, and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries. ______________________________________________________________ 1 Description of member benefits that you may receive assumes you are a Foresters member. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or no longer available. 2 The A.M. Best ratings assigned on August 5, 2020 reflect overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF). An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. In assigning the ratings for IOF, A.M. Best stated that the rating outlook is "stable", which means it is unlikely to change in the near future. See ambest.com for our latest ratings.

