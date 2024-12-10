Foresters Financial and KABOOM! partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fullerton to provide an outdoor playspace for children and youth at the Lozano Teen Center

FULLERTON, CA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the global life insurer empowering its members to do more of the good they want to do, is proud to announce that over 130 volunteers from Foresters, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fullerton and the national non-profit KABOOM! created a vibrant new playspace which will serve Lozano Teen Center for years to come.

At a special Design Day event in September 2024, the children of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fullerton, shared their creative visions for a new playground. In collaboration with Foresters Financial and organizers from KABOOM!, these drawings inspired the final playground design.

"As we celebrate our 150th anniversary and 175th playspace creation with KABOOM!, we remain deeply committed to enhancing the well-being of young people and their families. Partnering with The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fullerton Lozano Teen Center to bring this playground to life underscores our dedication to improving local communities. Together, we are not just creating a playspace; we are nurturing a place where teens can thrive, connect, and build brighter futures," said Matt Berman, President and CEO, Foresters Financial.

Located at 410 S. Richman Avenue, Fullerton, California, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fullerton Lozano Teen Center provides a diverse array of programs and services tailored to support the holistic development of teenagers in the community. While the teen center offers a variety of programs, workshops and activities, their only outdoor play opportunity is basketball and field sports. There is a desire to address childhood obesity at all ages and improve the mental health of teens. The new playground features several different climbers, a ring bridge and a double slide. This thoughtful design reflects Foresters, the Lozano Teen Center and KABOOM!'s shared commitment to creating a hub of physical activity where young people can participate in outdoor play and foster connection.

"We are incredibly grateful to Foresters for their generous support in making this playground build a reality for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fullerton," said Brett Ackerman, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Club. "This new play space will provide our children with a safe and engaging space to stay active, build friendships, and create lifelong memories. It reflects the shared commitment we have to enriching young lives and ensuring every child in our community has the opportunity to grow and thrive, and we could not have done it without the support from Foresters."

Since 2006, Foresters has partnered with KABOOM! to provide children with access to play. Through this partnership, they have positively impacted the lives of more than 5.7 million children in North America!

About The Boys & Girls Club, Fullerton

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fullerton is a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for young people in the Fullerton area. With a focus on after-school programs, they offer educational, recreational, and mentorship activities designed to help children and teens develop essential life skills, build self-confidence, and reach their full potential. Through its diverse programs, including academic support, arts, sports, and leadership training, the club aims to inspire and empower youth to become responsible and caring community members.

Mission statement: "To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens."

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organization working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance in the US and Canada and life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits1 to our members, like Foresters Care™ grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships2 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from AM Best.3

About KABOOM!

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids and communities to build or improve 17,000+ playspaces and ensure that nearly 12 million kids have equitable access to the crucial benefits and opportunities that playspaces offer. In 2022, KABOOM! launched the 25 in 5 Initiative to End Playspace Inequity to accelerate its mission in 25 high-priority locations over five years. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters