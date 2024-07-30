Foresters Financial celebrates 150 years by donating to a member-selected charity: Marjaree Mason Center receives $50,000 donation

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In celebration of its 150th anniversary in 2024, Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the global life insurer helping its members do more of the good they want to do, is proud to announce that the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno, California has been selected as the recipient of a US$50,000 donation as part of its member nominated "BIG Give" contest. This special one-time contest honors Foresters rich history of giving back by supporting a deserving charity in each country the organization operates; the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

"For 150 years, Foresters has been committed to the well-being of our members," said Matt Berman, President and CEO of Foresters. "The Marjaree Mason Center embodies this very spirit by providing a beacon of hope and security for victims of domestic violence. We are honored to support their critical work as they empower survivors on their healing journey."

Offering emergency and longer-term safe housing, the Marjaree Mason Center provides a vital lifeline to victims of domestic violence in California. The center also delivers comprehensive support services, empowering survivors to rebuild their lives, as well as robust prevention and education services to build a future community free of domestic violence.

Foresters customers, referred to as our members, actively participated in the "BIG Give" by submitting video appeals for their chosen charities. Members were asked to explain what their charity means to them and the impact the donation could have.

It wasn't just the compelling story of the Marjaree Mason Center, but the passionate delivery by a local Fresno County Foresters member that truly resonated with the voting team. Their firsthand knowledge and clear enthusiasm for the Center's mission to create a safe space in their community for those in need made a powerful impression.

"This generous donation from Foresters Financial comes at a crucial time," said Nicole Linder, CEO of the Marjaree Mason Center. "The funds will allow us to sustain our critical services and reach more individuals and families impacted by domestic violence in Fresno County. We are incredibly grateful for Foresters commitment to making a difference in our community."

In addition to Marjaree Mason Center in the US, You Can Ride 2 in Canada and Tuberous Sclerosis Association in the UK were also awarded CA$50,000 and £50,000, respectively.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organization working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance in the US and Canada and life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits1 to our members, like Foresters Care™ grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships2 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 23 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

About Marjaree Mason Center

For over 40 years, the Marjaree Mason Center has offered safe housing and support services to adults and their children affected by domestic violence in Fresno County. As the only comprehensive domestic violence agency in Fresno County, which has the highest per capita calls to law enforcement in the State of California, the Marjaree Mason Center provides safe housing, legal services, counseling and education to survivors and youth.

The Center was founded in 1979 after the murder of Marjaree Mason, a native of Easton, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy. A graduate of Washington High School and Reedley College, Marjaree lived in Fresno for 31 years and was well known in the community. To contact the Marjaree Mason Center, call the business center at 559.237.4706, or the 24-hour confidential emergency hotline at 559.233.HELP(4357) or [email protected]. To learn more, visit www.mmcenter.org.



