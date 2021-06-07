Foresters Financial launches discounts on popular consumer products, events and experiences from top brands

MemberDeals helps Foresters members save on everything from at-home essentials and appliances, to electronics, events, travel, streaming services and so much more.

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™, the fraternal life insurer that is quietly disrupting the industry, today announced the launch of MemberDeals1. This new benefit helps Foresters members live well and save money through access to many thousands of products and services at lower than retail prices, including events and experiences from top consumer brands, via the Foresters member portal (MyForesters.com).

Foresters Financial Global Chief Membership Officer Nicole Gourley said, "At Foresters, enriching the well-being of our members, their families and communities is at the core of everything that we do. MemberDeals is our latest member offering, aimed at providing financial well-being through savings. MemberDeals is a wonderful way to support our members by providing unique and significant savings they can leverage with friends and family, as we all get back to a better new normal."

MemberDeals encompass up to; 60% savings on over 250,000 hotels worldwide; 55% off movie tickets; 40% off shows and sporting events; 40% off Legoland California; and 25% off car rentals. Other bargains on offer include concerts; theme parks; and zoos, and products and services closer to home, such as appliances; clothing; electronics; gift cards; health and beauty; and streaming services. Available brands include Amazon, Disneyland®, DoorDash, and many more.

The launch includes offerings that may require customers to follow COVID-19 guidelines from local government and health officials, or that may not immediately be available due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday North American families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits, redefining the conventional life insurance model. Foresters benefits2 include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, Wills and other legal documents, Lifelong Learning, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is quietly transforming the life insurance industry across the U.S. and Canada by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Unique to fraternal life insurers, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits, redefining the conventional life insurance model and bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters recently merged with Canada Protection Plan to become a leading life insurance distributor in Canada. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 20 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

