Foresters Financial launches new accidental death insurance

Accidents are the third leading cause of death overall in the United States1

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™, the member-centric fraternal life insurer, today announces the US2 launch of its refreshed Prepared II Accidental Death Term Insurance3, focused on the needs of under-served everyday families. It represents a new take on accidental death4 insurance at Foresters, with more coverage and a simple application and decisioning process.

A simplified-issue5 term product offering affordable accidental death coverage, Prepared II is now available from issue age 18 up to 70 (increased from age 65) with coverage up to $500,000 (increased from $300,000) and level premiums to age 80. It also brings three optional riders - Waiver of Premium Rider (Accident Only), Disability Income Rider (Accident Only), and Return of Premium Rider.

Prepared II may be of particular interest to those currently undecided on, or medically not eligible for, traditional life insurance, but who are seeking some protection. Foresters insureds are also members, with access to the many benefits of membership, focused on enriching the lives of members and their communities.

"Foresters Prepared II Accidental Death Term Insurance is simple and affordable protection that may help secure your family's financial future in case of an unexpected tragedy," said JS Ledoux, AVP, Product Management, North America. "You can't predict when an accident will happen, but you can be prepared. With accidental death protection up to $500,000, Prepared II can help shield those you love from the financial hardships caused by a tragic accident."

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Foresters Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose strategy provides insurance offerings that align with Foresters fraternal purpose of enriching the well-being of hard-working families and their communities. Foresters members may access a full suite of unique benefits6, including competitive academic scholarships, orphan benefits, and complimentary access to diabetes management tools, learning and development resources, and online legal document preparation services. Importantly, they may include opportunities for members to give back to their communities through local market activities such as playground builds, and especially through Community Involvement Grants.

This year, Foresters Caring Through Crisis (CTC) grant program supported members and their communities across Canada, the UK, and the US through COVID-19. CTC grants provide funding for a member to address a COVID-19 need in their communities. This enables them to live the Foresters mission of helping others, while remaining safe and physically apart. Nearly 2,500 CTC grants have been funded to a total of over $500,000 since the program's launch.

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 20 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best7. For more information please visit foresters.com

For information purposes only.

™Foresters Financial, Foresters, and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

___________________________ 1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2017 2 Initially available in AL, AR, AZ, CT, FL, GA, IL, KY, MD, MI, MO, NC, OH, OK, TN, TX, WA, WI, WV 3 Foresters products and their riders may not be available or approved in all states and are subject to underwriting approval, limitations, contract terms and conditions, and state variations. Refer to the applicable Foresters Life Product Guide and the insurance contract for your state for these terms and conditions. Certificates underwritten by The Independent Order of Foresters, a fraternal benefit society 4 "Accidental death" and "injury" are defined, and subject to the terms including exclusions, in the insurance contract 5 Insurability depends on the answers to the application questions 6 Description of member benefits that you may receive assumes you are a Foresters member. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice 7 The A.M. Best ratings assigned on August 5, 2020 reflect overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF). An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. In assigning the ratings for IOF, A.M. Best stated that the rating outlook is "stable", which means it is unlikely to change in the near future. See ambest.com for our latest ratings

