Foresters Financial launches new diabetes management member benefit with Roche Diabetes Care

In recognition of November 14, 2020 World Diabetes Day, and November National Diabetes Awareness Month

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Fraternal life insurer Foresters Financial™ (Foresters) today announces the launch of a diabetes management benefit for its US members. Through a partnership with Roche Diabetes Care, the maker of diabetes monitoring and management products (Accu-Chek®), Foresters will offer discounts to members on diabetes monitoring and management products. Available beginning November 23 across the United States, this benefit helps Foresters members manage the costs associated with living with type 2 diabetes, helping empower them to take control of their personal health.

Aligning with its purpose-driven mission to enrich family and community well-being this initiative follows the November 2019 launch of Foresters industry-first, non-medical life insurance product portfolio, which includes relaxed underwriting guidelines customized to the needs of individuals living with diabetes.

This diabetes management member benefit can be accessed through a co-branded store with Accu-Chek, providing access to subscription services for discounted Accu-Chek testing supplies, as well as a bundle of diabetes management tools, created for Foresters members.

Foresters has also launched a dedicated online diabetes resource portal for its agents, which has seen strong organic engagement, featuring thought leadership and tips on speaking to clients about their diabetes-specific needs.

With approximately 10% (34 million) of the US population living with diabetes, the annual cost to families totals $327 billion in the form of total medical costs and lost-work and wages1. With two in five Americans (144 million) expected to develop diabetes over their lifetime2, it is more important than ever that Foresters help address the impacts of this disease, to support its members.

Foresters Financial's Matt Berman, Chief Distribution Officer, said, "At Foresters, helping is who we are. The diabetes management member benefit is part of Foresters Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose strategy to provide insurance offerings that align with Foresters fraternal purpose of enriching the well-being of hard-working families and their communities. Foresters members receive a full suite of unique benefits3, including opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community building grants, financial counseling and more."

"Diabetes doesn't quit, and successful disease management requires commitment," added Matt Jewett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Roche Diabetes Care. "We are pleased to partner with Foresters Financial so members with diabetes feel empowered to improve their daily diabetes management and experience the health and well-being that comes with improved blood sugar control."

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 20 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best4. For more information please visit foresters.com.

For information purposes only.

™Foresters Financial, Foresters, and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

________________________ 1 Source: CDC, June 18, 2020, https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/library/socialmedia/diabetes-infographic.pdf 2 Source: CDC, US Department of Health and Human Services, 2020 3 Description of member benefits that you may receive assumes you are a Foresters member. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice 4 The A.M. Best ratings assigned on August 5, 2020 reflect overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF). An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. In assigning the ratings for IOF, A.M. Best stated that the rating outlook is "stable", which means it is unlikely to change in the near future. See ambest.com for our latest ratings

