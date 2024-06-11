Foresters Financial marks its 150th anniversary of protecting families by teaming with U.S. Hunger to provide 150,000 meals to families in need

"At Foresters, we've been on a 150-year journey of providing peace of mind and security to our members," said Matt Berman, President, and CEO of Foresters. "This anniversary is a chance to reflect on that purpose, and what better way to celebrate than by giving back to those in need. Partnering with U.S. Hunger to assemble these meal kits is a powerful testament to the dedication of our members and our commitment to building stronger, healthier communities across North America."

Approximately 500 Foresters members attending the annual Foresters Leadership Development Conference at the Renaissance Orlando Hotel gathered for the meal kit building activity, packaging dry ingredients to make Jambalaya, the most popular USH menu choice. The meal kits were built inside of two hours and loaded for delivery to USH.

"As a community-driven partner that encourages and incentivizes its members to help others, Foresters Financial is an ideal partner to help us move the needle on solving food and nutrition inequity," said Rick Whitted, CEO of USH.

For more information about Foresters Financial 150th anniversary, please visit foresters.com/150years.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial™ has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organization working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance in the US and Canada and life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits1 to our members, like Foresters Care™ grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships2 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 23 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

About U.S. Hunger

U.S. Hunger has activated more than 850,000 volunteers to distribute over 150 million meals across the globe. USH addresses hunger by engaging volunteers, educating on the root causes of food insecurity, and creating access to nutritious meals for low-income families and individuals. The organization has distributed meals in 53 countries, and every state of the U.S. (including Puerto Rico). Learn more at https://www.ushunger.org .



_________________________________

1 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.

2 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS).

3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 17, 2023, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating. Foresters Financial, Foresters, Helping Is Who We Are, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Go and the Foresters Go logo are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters