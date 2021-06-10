Forestry Software Market to grow by USD 1.02 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Forestry Software Market Participants:

Assisi Software Corp.

Assisi Software Corp. offers a suite of programs from field data processing to inventory growth to long-term planning and projection.

Caribou Software Inc

Caribou Software Inc offers products such as Logger Edge, Cutting Edge, Suzie Logger, and other products.

Creative Information Systems Inc.

Creative Information Systems Inc. offers benefits such as Ticketing and Billing, Record product grades, Track material for vendor management, and other benefits.

Forestry Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The forestry software market is segmented as below:

Type

On-premise Forestry Software



Cloud-based Forestry Software

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The forestry software market is driven by the rise in the adoption of cloud-based forestry software. In addition, the increasing demand for AI-based forestry is expected to trigger the forestry software market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

SOURCE Technavio