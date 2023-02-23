Forestry software to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2027; Rising adoption of big data in forestry to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global forestry software market size is estimated to grow by USD 456.39 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Forestry Software Market 2023-2027

Forestry Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 456.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ARBORMETRICS, ArborNote, ArboStar, Assisi Software Corp, Caribou Software Inc, Creative Information Systems Inc., Disprax Pty Ltd, Enfor Consultants Ltd, Esri, Forest Metrix, Forestry Systems Inc, Landmark Spatial Solutions LLC, Legna Software LLC, Mason, Bruce and Girard Inc, Microforest Pty Ltd, PlanIT Geo, Remsoft, Softree Technical Systems Inc, Timber Apps LLC, and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Forestry Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), end-user (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premise forestry software can be customized as per companies requirements and provides an extra layer of security. It also provides complete control and ownership over the management of software operations and critical data. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of on-premise forestry software.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global forestry software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global forestry software market.

North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the region are focusing on frequent product introduction and software upgrades to overcome the challenges of competitive pressure from global and regional vendors. Vendors in the region are also incorporating advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI, big data, analytics, mobile technology, and sensor technologies. All these factors are driving the growth of the forestry software market in North America .

Global Forestry Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The adoption of automated forestry management software is driving the growth of the market.

End-users in the market are exhibiting increased demand for automated forestry management software.

Automated forestry management software reduces the time gap between forestry and logging operations and industrial wood processing.

It simplifies the forestry management process, reduces manual paperwork, and provides an integrated approach to managing all tasks.

This leads to a reduction in operational costs and time, which is increasing the significance of automated forestry management software among end-users.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising adoption of big data in forestry is the key trend in the market.

Market players are integrating forestry management software with big data to generate predictive modeling to plan their operations.

It helps companies to forecast the environmental impact of planned harvests, controlled burns, and timberland and forest portfolio management.

The use of big data is expected to gain more significance during the forecast period with increasing adoption of cloud computing, networking, and data analytics

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of open-source forestry software is a key challenge in the market.

Companies that do not have adequate capital investment for licensed forestry software look for open-source software.

The adoption of open-source forestry software is high in developing countries such as China, India, and South American countries.

, , and South American countries. This is posing a challenge for vendors offering on-premise and cloud-based forestry solutions.

What are the key data covered in this forestry software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the forestry software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the forestry software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the forestry software market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of forestry software market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global forestry software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global forestry software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ArboStar

Exhibit 108: ArboStar - Overview



Exhibit 109: ArboStar - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: ArboStar - Key offerings

12.4 Assisi Software Corp

Exhibit 111: Assisi Software Corp - Overview



Exhibit 112: Assisi Software Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Assisi Software Corp - Key offerings

12.5 Caribou Software Inc

Exhibit 114: Caribou Software Inc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Caribou Software Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Caribou Software Inc - Key offerings

12.6 Creative Information Systems Inc.

Exhibit 117: Creative Information Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Creative Information Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Creative Information Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Disprax Pty Ltd

Exhibit 120: Disprax Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 121: Disprax Pty Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Disprax Pty Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Disprax Pty Ltd - Segment focus

12.8 Enfor Consultants Ltd

Exhibit 124: Enfor Consultants Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 125: Enfor Consultants Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Enfor Consultants Ltd - Key offerings

12.9 Esri

Exhibit 127: Esri - Overview



Exhibit 128: Esri - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Esri - Key offerings

12.10 Forest Metrix

Exhibit 130: Forest Metrix - Overview



Exhibit 131: Forest Metrix - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Forest Metrix - Key offerings

12.11 Forestry Systems Inc

Exhibit 133: Forestry Systems Inc - Overview



Exhibit 134: Forestry Systems Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Forestry Systems Inc - Key offerings

12.12 Landmark Spatial Solutions LLC

Exhibit 136: Landmark Spatial Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Landmark Spatial Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Landmark Spatial Solutions LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Legna Software LLC

Exhibit 139: Legna Software LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: Legna Software LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Legna Software LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Mason, Bruce and Girard Inc

Exhibit 142: Mason, Bruce and Girard Inc - Overview



Exhibit 143: Mason, Bruce and Girard Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Mason, Bruce and Girard Inc - Key offerings

12.15 Microforest Pty Ltd

Exhibit 145: Microforest Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 146: Microforest Pty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Microforest Pty Ltd - Key offerings

12.16 Remsoft

Exhibit 148: Remsoft - Overview



Exhibit 149: Remsoft - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Remsoft - Key offerings

12.17 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 151: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

