Foretellix and Parallel Domain Partner to Bring Hyper Realistic Digital Twins to AV Simulation

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, the leading Physical AI toolchain provider for safe autonomous vehicles, and Parallel Domain, a leader in sensor simulation and neural reconstruction, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a powerful new simulation solution for autonomous vehicle (AV) development.

The joint offering combines scenario-based testing with photorealistic sensor simulation (camera, radar, lidar) within digital twins generated from drive logs, enabling closed-loop validation from perception through planning, or end-to-end models.

As AV systems become increasingly complex and AI-driven, validation teams face scalability challenges. Weak links between perception data and planning evaluation can lead to missed safety risks and costly delays. Traditional simulation tools rarely offer both controllability and realism, forcing teams to choose between scenario intent and sensor fidelity. The combined solution enables AV developers to validate E2E models (perception, planning, and control subsystems) under diverse road, traffic, and environmental conditions, achieving statistical safety coverage impossible with real-world testing alone.

This integrated solution bridges that gap, enabling developers to test how perception inputs directly affect planning decisions in a deterministic, metrics-driven workflow. By combining measurable scenario coverage with real-fidelity labeled sensor simulation data, teams can validate the entire AV stack with greater speed, confidence, and traceability.

Foretellix offers industry-leading scenario-based validation, including automated scenario generation, large-scale execution, and KPI-driven coverage analysis. Parallel Domain enhances these capabilities with photorealistic reconstructions from drive logs and annotated lidar, radar, and camera data. This joint workflow allows developers to recreate real-world conditions and explore edge cases with full sensor context.

"As AV stacks become increasingly AI-driven, validating the full pipeline from perception to planning requires realism, scale, and control," said Ziv Binyamini, CEO and Co-Founder of Foretellix. "This partnership underscores Foretellix's commitment to an open ecosystem where customers can seamlessly connect the latest industry innovations with our solutions, accelerating the path to more powerful and flexible safety validation."

"Parallel Domain's mission is to make simulation indistinguishable from the real world," said Kevin McNamara, CEO and Founder of Parallel Domain. "By integrating with Foretellix's Physical AI Toolchain, we're helping AV teams test smarter, faster, and with greater confidence in real-world behavior."

About Parallel Domain

Parallel Domain is a leader in scene reconstruction and realistic sensor simulation to develop, test, and validate autonomous systems. Its proprietary scene reconstruction from drive log and simulation technologies deliver photorealistic, labeled sensor data on demand, accelerating safe autonomy with realism that scales. Learn more at www.paralleldomain.com or see a live demo at CES 2026 (West Hall – Booth 6673).

About Foretellix

Foretellix is the leading enabler of safe autonomous vehicles. Its Physical AI toolchain accelerates the training, validation and safety evaluation of autonomous vehicles, making AI safe for the physical world. Foretellix empowers OEMs and AV developers to build next-generation AV technology with measurable safety, efficiency, and scale. With offices in the US, Europe, and Asia, Foretellix is driving the shift to intelligent, AI-powered autonomy. For more information, visit www.foretellix.com or see a live demo at CES 2026 (West Hall – Booth 4767).

