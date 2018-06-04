Foretellix Showcases its Proposed GigaScale Verification Flow for Autonomous Vehicles at the Autonomous Vehicle World Expo 2018

Foretellix will be demonstrating:

The creation of comprehensive and hierarchical verification plans New ways to very concisely describe scenarios using a powerful Scenario Description Language The ability to control and 'mix' scenarios at multiple levels of abstraction The automatic creation of legal scenarios well beyond what humans could think about, using constrained random generation Use of analyses to guide the verification process towards full coverage and transparency How to reuse verification environments across simulation, test tracks and other hybrid hardware and software based execution platforms

Foretellix will demonstrate the GigaScale Verification Flow for Autonomous Vehicles at the Autonomous Vehicle World Expo 2018 Booth #AV8009.

About Foretellix

Fortellix addresses the very large 'GigaScale' challenge of verifying autonomous vehicles, consisting of millions to billions of scenarios. GigaScale is achieved by combining proven automation, intelligence and reuse. Foretellix founders have spent decades developing advanced verification solutions. They have a proven track record, creating a successful public company with solutions deployed at the world's leading semiconductor companies.

© Copyright 2018 Foretellix



Contact:

Gil Amid, VP Operations & Business Development, Co-Founder - Foretellix

gil.amid@foretellix.com

Media contact:

Moshe Mendelson, POSITIVE PR, moshe@gopositive.co.il +972-37756333



SOURCE Foretellix