Forethought Golf Adds Alien Golf to Its Expanding Portfolio of Brands

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forethought Golf, a leading golf equipment manufacturer, today announced the acquisition of Alien Golf. With the addition of Alien, Forethought Golf has further expanded its portfolio of brands which already includes Etonic, Ray Cook, Hot-Z, Solus and Bullet.

Alien Golf grew to fame through infomercials in the early 1990s, selling over $200 million of its uniquely shaped wedge with a guarantee that it would get golfers out of any bunker or the shaggiest of lies.

"We're excited to further expand our selection of high-quality golf clubs and accessories," stated John Holst, Vice President of Sales for Forethought Golf. "Adopting Alien technology gives us the ability to offer our customers something special they won't find with any other manufacturer."

"Expect to see Alien gear back at major retailers in early 2020 with a fresh, new look combined with the outstanding game improvement technology the brand has always stood for," says Holst.

About Forethought Golf

With 200+ tour wins including all four major championships, Forethought Golf offers a wide variety of golf equipment, apparel, and accessories under a number of lines including Ray Cook, Hot-Z, Solus, Bullet, Etonic, and now Alien. www.ForethoughtGolf.com

