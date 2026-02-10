Foretopia Acquires Esonus to Expand NetSuite Consulting and Development Services Across North America

Foretopia acquires Esonus, expanding NetSuite implementation, integrations, and AI-driven managed services across North America.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretopia, an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner specializing in NetSuite implementations and managed services, has acquired Esonus, a Utah-based NetSuite technology and development firm. Effective January 1, 2026, the companies merged under the Foretopia brand to combine teams, expertise, and resources. The acquisition expands Foretopia's service offerings and strengthens its ability to deliver scalable, innovative NetSuite solutions for businesses across North America.

The Foretopia leadership team has supported organizations for more than two decades by helping them optimize NetSuite to manage finance, inventory, customer relationships, e-commerce and operations. By acquiring Esonus, Foretopia adds advanced development and integration capabilities that enhance its consulting foundation. The combined firm now delivers end-to-end NetSuite solutions, including custom SuiteApps, complex integrations, and emerging AI-driven tools.

"This acquisition brings together two teams that share a commitment to solving real business challenges with NetSuite," said David Lindmeir, CEO of Foretopia. "Esonus adds deep technical expertise and proven innovation, including tools designed for high-volume transaction processing. Together, we are better positioned to help clients streamline operations, reduce costs, and scale with confidence."

Colin Boothe, former Managing Director of Esonus, has joined Foretopia's leadership team as Chief Information Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. "Joining Foretopia allows us to expand our impact while maintaining the service quality our clients expect," said Boothe. "Clients now benefit from seamless support across implementations, optimizations, integrations, and AI-enabled enhancements without disruption to their existing systems."

The combined organization enhances client outcomes through faster deployments, improved system performance, and expanded offerings such as NetSuite Model Context Protocol integrations for AI-driven insights. These capabilities allow businesses to connect NetSuite data with AI tools to access real-time analytics and improve productivity. Foretopia will continue operating from Utah while expanding its reach into new markets. To learn more about Foretopia's expanded NetSuite services, visit foretopia.com or contact the company directly.

About Foretopia:

Foretopia is an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner providing NetSuite implementation, optimization, integrations, and managed services. The company supports organizations across industries including distribution, manufacturing, retail, services, and technology. Headquartered in Utah, Foretopia serves clients throughout North America.

Website: https://foretopia.com

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Foretopia