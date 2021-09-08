Forever 21 Doubles Down on Commitment to Serving America's Youth -- Raising $2 Million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America This Back-to-School Season

Since the birth of the partnership in 2017, Forever 21 has worked hand-in-hand with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support programs that drive equity and opportunity for all youth. Due to new leadership and highly engaged employees, Forever 21's latest back to school campaign has raised over $2 million.

"We are extremely excited by the momentum of our partnership with Forever 21 and what it means for the future of the youth we serve in Clubs across the nation," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As we are determined to send kids and teens back to school feeling better than ever, we are grateful to partners like Forever 21 who share a like-minded goal of empowering kids and encouraging teens to reach their full potentials."

On September 8, the final day of the 2021 back to school campaign, Customers are encouraged to visit their local Forever 21 and round up their purchases to the nearest dollar in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Additionally, Forever 21 will continue to offer $1 from the proceeds of every graphic tee purchased to support the non-profit and the youth it serves across the country.

"The opportunity to support such an incredible organization alongside our Forever 21 fans has been truly inspiring," said Daniel Kulle, CEO of Forever 21. "Seeing our donation reach the $2 million mark in a matter of months is a true testament that our customers, and the entire Forever 21 team, value community. Boys and Girls Clubs of America provide a valuable service for our youth and we are proud to be a part of this important work."

Forever 21 will also host workforce readiness events for Club teens in several markets across the U.S in the coming months including Los Angeles and New York and has plans underway for a national holiday giving campaign.

For more information about the partnership between Forever 21 and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, visit Forever 21 (bgca.org).

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

