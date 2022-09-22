FOREVER BRANDS LAUNCHES SUPERFOOD POWDER LONGEVITY BY BROOKE BURKE BODY

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next evolution of Brooke Burke Body begins today with the launch of Longevity: a nutrient dense, plant-based superfood free of wheat, gluten, and dairy. Through an online subscription, Longevity superfood blends can become part of your daily routine to provide more energy, better focus, increased endurance, and faster recovery in as little as seven to 10 days of regular use.

The foundational launch includes two carefully crafted, proprietary blends made up of the ideal combination of non-GMO, raw, organic, plant-based superfoods in either Cacao or Cafe Mocha flavor. Each flavor blend is packed with therapeutic levels of chia seed, flaxseed, green tea, probiotics, goji, and more in a single scoop serving. These carefully selected and concentrated nutrients, along with an active and healthy lifestyle, can improve overall physical and mental health and well-being. Consumers can find custom recipes that are simple and easy to follow on the Longevity website and via Longevity's Instagram and TikTok channels, as well as on BrookeBurke.com and the Brooke Burke Body fitness app.

Longevity aims to simplify wellness by creating natural, energizing products that work in harmony with consumers' daily routines and allow them take control of their health.

"The ingredients in Longevity have been part of my personal health and wellness routine so I can say with confidence THEY WORK!" said Brooke Burke, Founder and CEO of Brooke Burke Body. "Brooke Burke Body has always been about making exercise and nutrition available to everyBODY - no matter your fitness level, access to gym equipment, or time commitment. I am thrilled to team up with Forever Brands to bring Longevity to the world and further showcase how simple health and wellness can truly be."

Brooke Burke is a mother, author, entrepreneur, fitness educator, philanthropist, television personality, and the Founder and CEO of Brooke Burke Body. Recognized for many network television stints, Brooke is most recently known for winning season seven and hosting seasons 10-17 of "Dancing with the Stars." A social media influencer with nearly 4 million combined followers, Burke was named by Forbes as one of America's top 10 moms to follow. She is a content creator, a fitness influencer, and an encourager of all things health and wellness.

Longevity is now available direct-to-consumer on www.longevitybybrookeburkebody.com with prices ranging from $39.95 - $57.95 with subscriptions options available.

