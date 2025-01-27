Forever Feed Technologies Completes the World's Largest Automated Sprouted Grain Feed Mill - Growing Highly Nutritious Cattle Feed Using Significantly Less Water

The design of the FFT Feed Mill began in 2022 when Forever Feed engaged JR Automation, a Hitachi, Ltd. company, to help integrate time-test material handling technology with FFT's patent pending indoor growing protocols. The robust capabilities of material handling systems and FFT's proprietary methods make the feed mill dependable enough to support the high demands of supplying fresh feed year-round on major dairy and beef operations.

"Completing the Innovation Center is a milestone that will enable us to refine the mechanical systems and protocols needed to build our larger commercial scale feed mills," said Jack de Jong, CEO of Forever Feed Technologies, and owner of River Ranch Farms. "Just one commercial scale feed mill will add fresh feed to the daily diet of more than 2,500 dairy cows. Our plan is to start building these mills as early as this year."

Farmers know that the health of their livestock improves and production increases by incorporating fresh feed into the animals' diet. But there has never been an indoor sprouted grain feed mill large enough to prove these year-around benefits on a commercial scale…or dependable enough to feed thousands of cows daily. The new Forever Feed Innovation Center will help farmers understand the economics and sustainability impacts of the FFT Feed Mill to help them meet the growing demand for dairy and beef products.

ABOUT FOREVER FEED TECHNOLOGIES

Forever Feed Technologies is a pioneering leader in automated agricultural feed systems designed to provide environmentally conscious, economically viable, and sustainably produced feed that will enhance food security and self-reliance worldwide. As the world grapples with the challenges posed by changing climates, farmers and ag producers are constantly developing sustainable solutions to improve production. Forever Feed Technologies signifies a profound leap towards achieving climate-neutral agriculture by 2030, and a more sustainable future for all. Forever Feed has operations in Hanford, California and American Fork, Utah.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

www.foreverfeed.com

SOURCE Forever Feed Technologies