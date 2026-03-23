Forever Feed Technologies Secures Contract for a Project Valued at $15 Million with River Ranch Farms for First Commercial Hydroponic Livestock Feed Growing Center

Construction of the FFT FeedCenter™ and two full-scale FFT GrowSystems™ will begin next quarter, enabling dramatic reductions in water and land use for dairy operations

HANFORD, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Feed Technologies today announced a contract for a project valued at $15 million with River Ranch Farms to build a major hydroponic livestock feed growing center with two full-scale FFT GrowSystems.

This marks the first commercial deployment of the FFT GrowSystem after more than a year of successful pilot operations in which the Company's ForeverFeed™ sprouted grain, has been grown and fed to milking cows at River Ranch Farms in Hanford, California. The FFT Innovation Center, launched in late 2024, enabled the Company to refine automation, growing protocols, and feed rations — resulting in greater feed efficiency and increased milk production.

The project represents a milestone for the livestock industry. Farmers can now produce fresh, high-volume feed daily for large commercial operations feeding cattle and other livestock. ForeverFeed™ is hydroponically sprouted grain (wheat, barley, sorghum, triticale) blended into animals' total mixed rations. It delivers highly nutritious, highly digestible feed year-round — giving producers resilience against severe weather, drought, and supply-chain issues while creating a more sustainable and financially secure path for growth.

Key FFT GrowSystem™ Performance Stats:

Produces up to 50 tons of fresh, as-fed fodder per day (per GrowSystem)

Replaces 350–500 acres of traditional farmland in California (per GrowSystem)

Uses 95% less water than field-grown alfalfa

Scales to feed more than 7,500 milking dairy cows (with three GrowSystems housed in a large FeedCenter)

"Over the past year we have proven that we can effectively and economically grow high volumes of feed every day without interruption, feeding thousands of dairy cows," said Jack de Jong, owner of River Ranch Farms. "I have always looked for ways to make our farm operations more sustainable and secure. Our farms were early adopters of solar energy and renewable natural gas production from manure digesters. With the GrowSystem technology, we have reduced our water usage and, at the same time, improved the health and productivity of our herd."

The FFT FeedCenter at River Ranch Farms is designed to ultimately house three FFT GrowSystems with the capacity to feed more than 7,500 milking dairy cows. The patented system integrates FFT's IP and science-based protocols with industry-proven automation technology from JR Automation, a Hitachi company.

ABOUT FOREVER FEED TECHNOLOGIES

Forever Feed Technologies is the leading producer of automated hydroponic feed growing systems for large-scale commercial animal agriculture. The company delivers profitable, dependable, and intelligent technologies that produce high-quality fresh feed year-round using a fraction of the water, land, and fossil fuels required by traditional farming methods. Founded and funded by farmers, Forever Feed Technologies helps producers reduce seasonal risks and give them the ability to expand operations sustainably. One FFT GrowSystem can produce up to 50 tons of fresh FFT GrowSystem-sprouted grain per day. The Company operates in Hanford, California, and American Fork, Utah.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

www.foreverfeed.com

SOURCE Forever Feed Technologies