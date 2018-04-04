Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico's Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With "Chicy Blinders" Video

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Fierce Media is pleased to announce the launch of "Chicy Blinders" a branded video inspired by Chico's #HowBoldAreYou™ campaign, that unabashedly supports bold, fierce, and empowered women to proudly portray exactly who they are … because "Age is Just a Number and Attitude is Everything!"

Recognizing that Fierce is Bold and Bold is Fierce, Forever Fierce Media, the production arm of the Forever Fierce Revolution, a Facebook community that has over five thousand members, has created a video combining both companies' messages on age positivity. The video will be the debut content for the Forever Fierce Revolution YouTube Channel. On February 19th, International Forever Fierce Day, Chico's challenged the group to create video content to support Chico's #HowBoldAreYou™ campaign requesting: "Real women, real ages, real attitude."

Catherine Grace O'Connell, CEO of Forever Fierce Media, and Age Disruptor states, "Our community focuses on sisterhood, support, reinvention, and rewiring at midlife and beyond. As a demographic we are blessed with vitality, creativity, and a confidence that we are embracing. This was an opportunity to show how fierce and bold our demographic can be. I feel our companies inspire each other and I'm awed at Chico's message about women embracing their age and unique life experiences, while offering fashion for a wide range of ages and body types. Our companies almost simultaneously created Tees that allow a woman to stand in her power and proclaim and revel in her age with pride. When I saw the Chico's Tees emblazoned with an individual woman's age, I jumped at the chance to make a statement!"

At a time where empowerment and achievement for women is front and center, Forever Fierce Media is proud to acknowledge that this video was produced by a woman owned company, directed by female Hollywood Director/Producer Ilyssa Goodman, and cast with real women from our community between the ages of 50 and 70!

About Forever Fierce Media

Inspired by the Forever Fierce Revolution Group on Facebook, the premier community for women at Midlife and Beyond, Forever Fierce Media produces message based promotional and marketing content for national brands that recognize the vitality and critical importance of the 35+ female demographic … and the fact that it controls 80% of the nation's disposable income. The company features movie industry directors, cinematographers, and exceptional creative talent that can produce cinema quality output with budget savings and reduced lead times.

