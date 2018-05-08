Forever Flawless Launches Age-Defying Black Diamond Skincare Collection Featuring Natural Diamond Powder

The cutting-edge Black Diamond Collection contains the Diamond Infused Age Defying Serum, Cream, Vitamin C Booster, Thermal Mask, Age-Defying Beauty Kit (featuring tissue masks), a Wrinkle Easer, and an LED Peptide Correcting Kit. Naturally, those who want to boost their youth using the Forever Flawless Black Diamond Collection do not need to use each product every day. Instead, they can follow a set beauty regime:

Use the diamond-infused mask on a weekly basis

Include the serum and cream in their regimen one to two times per week by applying the serum and then the cream after full absorption takes place

Use the Vitamin C booster once a week

The remaining products are to be used whenever is necessary

As a result, those who opt for this luxury skin care kit can tailor their approach so that it's bespoke and ideal for their personal skin care needs.

After years of research into the benefits of diamond-infused luxury skincare, Forever Flawless wants to use it to help those rejuvenating their youth achieve dazzling results. While the Vitamin C content within the products leads to natural collagen-boosting benefits, the diamond powder leads to an enviable glow that lasts. In the process of creating the collection, the scientists at Forever Flawless recognized that the luxury skincare market was lacking a group of products that focused on superb ingredients. Before bringing the collection to market, they spent years researching how each one interacted with the other. Once they found the perfect blend, they brought the Black Diamond collection to life.

Alongside the cardinal black diamond powder and Vitamin C as ingredients, the scientific team at Forever Flawless focused on minerals and vitamins that can help beauty lovers retain their youth despite busy everyday lives. With a truly bespoke approach to creating a beauty regime, they've created a collection that's impossible to resist. To see the benefits, check out the Black Diamond Collection here.

