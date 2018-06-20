ForeverCar Wins CODiE™ Award

"We were thrilled just to be nominated and truly ecstatic to find out we were taking home the CODiE for Best Insurance Solution," said Mark Hodes, Founder and CEO of ForeverCar. "We've always known that our disruptive platform was unique. Winning a CODiE gives us another independent verification that we're delivering real value — an exceptional consumer experience — through our partners and clients."

ForeverCar's unique platform powers vehicle repair plan transactions on behalf of key partners in the automotive dealership, insurance and financial services categories. ForeverCar makes it simple for consumers to quote, shop, purchase and use vehicle repair plans, while offering full transparency along the way. ForeverCar's innovative platform makes it simple for partners to sell high-quality vehicle repair plans to their customers. For more information about ForeverCar and its innovative platform or vehicle repair plans, visit partners.forevercar.com or email us at media@forevercar.com.

"The 2018 CODiE Award winners are the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business." said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA. Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2018-Winners.

About ForeverCar

ForeverCar is the first digital platform for car repair coverage – transforming the way car owners buy and benefit from vehicle repair plans. ForeverCar is revolutionizing the repair experience by striving for exceptional customer service, digital innovation and a knowledgeable repair concierge team. ForeverCar also offers the most comprehensive coverage in the U.S., with many plan options providing the equivalent of a manufacturer's bumper-to-bumper warranty. For more information about ForeverCar, visit www.forevercar.com.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Award

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

