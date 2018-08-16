ForeverGreen Announces New KetonX Weight Loss System and Sales Tools to Support Rapidly Expanding Sales Throughout Europe

LINDON, Utah, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ForeverGreen™ Worldwide Corporation (OTCQB: FVRG), a global direct marketing company and provider of health and wellness products, announces the KetonX Weight Loss System is available in over 107 countries, after a strong European launch. This system includes websites, training tools, daily meal and exercise plans and individualized tracking modules. The system will also increase weight loss success and program compliance, improve the customer experience, and increase new distributor enrollments. The KetonX System further helps existing distributors to easily share information about KetonX with prospects, while dramatically improving education and support for existing customers and sales associates.

KetonX is a drink product that allows the body to begin converting into a state of nutritional ketosis within a matter of hours, not days. Featuring a patented blend of ingredients, KetonX is a safe and simple way to achieve ketosis without the negative side effects of a typical ketogenic diet. KetonX has been available in multiple markets since its initial launch and is now available in over 107 countries.

"We are extremely confident that the new KetonX Weight Loss System will dramatically improve retention of existing customers. Sales associates will be better equipped to effectively and rapidly grow their ForeverGreen health and weight loss businesses. The KetonX product launch achieved $200,000 in sales in the first week, and has been followed by a strong increase in new enrollments. We expect the new KetonX Weight Loss System to provide a strong foundation for future expected growth by driving sales for other ForeverGreen products. In the first year, we anticipate KetonX to break all sales records, including PowerStrips, and become our number one product," stated Principle Executive Officer, Joe Jensen.

