ForeverGreen Implements New Software and Logistics for Europe Operations

Along with better shipping costs and tracking software throughout Europe, the new company encompasses a marketing arm that will help the company grow membership and market in the European regions. This will aid the European leaders and members with marketing systems, which will lead to increased member growth.

"As part of this enhanced service for European members, we have dramatically upgraded our member services. We now have better infrastructure for our European markets, which will enable us to better service our European members and customers This software allows for more feedback with better and faster follow up. We know that we will see improved sales and decreased costs as a result. We are phasing in these improvements and should have it completed across all product lines in the next sixty days. In the initial roll-out of these services, we have seen greater acceptance and member productivity across the board. This is just the next step in support of our largest and fastest growing market," stated Rick Redford, ForeverGreenCEO.

About ForeverGreen™ Worldwide Corporation

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation develops, manufactures and distributes an expansive line of all-natural products to North America, Europe and Asia, including its global Xpress offering Prodigy-5™, featuring TransArmor™ Nutrient Technology, as well as Pulse-8™ powered L-arginine formula for cardiovascular health. Additional products include PowerStrips™, SolarStrips™, with industry exclusive Marine Phytoplankton.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

For more information:

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

+1-410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com



SOURCE ForeverGreen™ Worldwide Corporation