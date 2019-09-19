ForeverLawn Awarded Industry-First Patent for Antistatic Synthetic Turf

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, the artificial grass industry leader, announced that it has been awarded a new patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Patent US10323361, entitled Synthetic Turf System Made with Antistatic Yarns and Method of Making, was awarded in June of this year.

Patented antistatic technology, multicolored options, and antimicrobial agents engineered into the grass blades make Playground Grass by ForeverLawn the most innovative playground surfacing product on the market today.

"This new advancement provides unprecedented protection against static buildup on the playground and other areas where static can accumulate," said Kevin Kinsley, Playground Grass brand manager at ForeverLawn. "As the only company with this patented technology built into their synthetic grass offerings, ForeverLawn continues to lead the way in developing innovative high-performance synthetic turf products."

The invention has been branded by ForeverLawn as XStatic™ antistatic technology, and is offered in its Playground Grass Ultra product. A popular product that was first introduced in 2012 and re-launched in 2019 with new enhancements, Playground Grass Ultra is a synthetic grass surface that has been installed in thousands of playgrounds throughout the United States and abroad.

Playground Grass Ultra is comprised of polyethylene grass blades with a textured nylon thatch zone designed to create a full, dense surface that meets stringent safety specifications when installed as part of the ForeverLawn Playground Grass system. This multilayered system is tested and guaranteed to meet safety and accessibility requirements set forth by organizations such as the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), International Play Equipment Manufacturer's Association (IPEMA), and ASTM.

Static can accumulate in a variety of environments, but playgrounds can be particularly abundant in static build-up due to the use of plastic play equipment and the friction that is created during play. Synthetic grass with XStatic™ antistatic technology helps dissipate static buildup through the use of a nonconductive polymeric component infused into the product. When an electric charge is generated from sliding on a plastic slide, for example, this unique synthetic grass substantially reduces the static electrical discharge commonly known as a static shock.

While static shock may be a mere nuisance to some, children who rely on electronic devices such as cochlear implants for hearing can be at risk of damaging or destroying their devices. Static can short batteries, damage components, or destroy processors in cochlear implants and other electronic devices, costing parents thousands of dollars to replace the devices. Without the implants, children are unable to hear, which impacts their ability to play with friends and communicate with their parents and others.

In addition to incorporating the new invention to manage static, Playground Grass Ultra offers several enhancements that add value for the consumer. With the re-launch of the product, ForeverLawn now offers eight stock colors to create inventive designs without costly charges or long wait times for custom runs. Playground Grass Ultra also offers AlphaSan® antimicrobial protection, which inhibits the growth of bacteria, mildew, mold, and other microorganisms that can cause odors, discoloration and deterioration of plastic products, to provide a safer, better play environment for kids.

A white paper entitled, "Playground Safety & Static Electricity­—What's Safe and What Isn't?" is available for download at here. For more information about XStatic™ antistatic technology or Playground Grass Ultra, visit playgroundgrass.com or contact ForeverLawn at 866.992.7876.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. In addition to Playground Grass, ForeverLawn offers specialty products including ForeverLawn Landscape, K9Grass, Playground Grass, SportsGrass, GolfGreens, BocceGrass, and SplashGrass. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits.

