ForeverLawn Dealers Team Up to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt in NASCAR Xfinity Race at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the race coming up this weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., we are excited to announce that three ForeverLawn dealers are teaming up to proudly sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity race series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team. ForeverLawn North Jersey, ForeverLawn South Jersey, and ForeverLawn CTNY will be the primary sponsors on Sunday.

Three ForeverLawn dealers, ForeverLawn North Jersey, ForeverLawn South Jersey, and ForeverLawn CTNY, are the primary sponsors of the No. 0 Chevy driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity race at Pocono Raceway. The #BlackandGreenGrassMachine rides again! See Jeffrey Earnhardt race in the ForeverLawn car on Sunday, June 27 at Pocono Raceway.

The June 27 race at Pocono Raceway is part of a 15-race deal that ForeverLawn made with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series. Driven by Earnhardt, the number 0 Camaro has become known as the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, which features the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme. The race will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 27 on NBC Sports Network and Motor Racing Network at 12:00pm Eastern Daylight Time.

"The quality of NASCAR and the quality of ForeverLawn go hand in hand," said Matthew Vance, President of ForeverLawn CTNY. "We're excited to sponsor a race so close to home and invite anyone interested in learning about our premium synthetic turf to give us a call or visit our website."

Harvest Christian Fellowship church will also continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. Josh Morris, Director of Marketing at Harvest Christian Fellowship said, "We have been so excited over the exposure we have seen these past few weeks, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue offering the message of hope via this unique partnership with ForeverLawn, Jeffrey Earnhardt, JD Motorsports and NASCAR."

ForeverLawn and Earnhardt also created a teaser video promoting a new string of humorous short reels soon to be released. Check it out at the ForeverLawn social media accounts.

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn at 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn offers exceptional business opportunities nationwide for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit wishing to join a growing industry. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits.®

CONTACT

Derek Taylor

ForeverLawn

330.618.4616

[email protected]

SOURCE ForeverLawn

Related Links

https://www.foreverlawn.com

