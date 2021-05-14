ForeverLawn Dealers Team up to Sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Race in Dover

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five ForeverLawn dealers are teaming up to sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt in the Xfinity Series race in Dover, Delaware on May 15. ForeverLawn South Jersey, ForeverLawn Baltimore County, ForeverLawn by the Bay, ForeverLawn North Jersey, and ForeverLawn CTNY are sponsors of the JD Motorsports #0 Chevrolet Camaro, which will return to the track with the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine paint scheme at Dover International Speedway.

"We are extremely proud of our dealers in the Dover region who have stepped up to support Jeffrey for this race," said Dale Karmie, one of the owners of ForeverLawn. "Our NASCAR partnership with JD Motorsports has been a great way to support the great sport of racing, and we have truly enjoyed participating in this exciting tradition with all of the fans."

ForeverLawn dealers provide premium synthetic turf solutions in their markets, as well as expert consultation and installation services. The five dealers sponsoring the Dover race represent over 30 years combined experience providing quality, integrity, and innovation, the three core values of ForeverLawn. As leaders in the synthetic turf industry, ForeverLawn dealers offer durable, realistic surfacing solutions that are used everywhere from rooftops, to dog parks, to golf courses, to backyards. The innovative approach that ForeverLawn has taken to the marketplace has expanded how synthetic turf is used, and increased the quality level of the products and installation methods.

"The ForeverLawn dealers have been amazing," said Earnhardt. "Their support means everything to us, and I can't thank them enough. If you're a fan of racing, please support ForeverLawn by visiting their website and thanking them on social media. Not only have they been great partners to us, they have the best synthetic grass products and are just awesome people."

Tune in Saturday, May 15 at 1PM EDT, for the Xfinity Series at Dover International Speedway. This event will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on Motor Racing Network (MRN).

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn provides premium grass products for specific uses, including DuPont™ ForeverLawn® Select Synthetic Grass, Fusion™, SportsGrass®, Playground Grass™, GolfGreens®, and more. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits.®

