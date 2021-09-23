ForeverLawn NASCAR Race Car to Be on Display at Harvest Ministries Events with Greg Laurie

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc., sponsor of Jeffrey Earnhardt in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity racing season, is excited to announce that their NASCAR race car, known as the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, will be on display at Harvest Riverside Church on Sunday, September 26, and SoCal Harvest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, October 3.

The ForeverLawn #BlackandGreenGrassMachine will be on display at Harvest Riverside Church on Sunday, September 26, and SoCal Harvest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, October 3. Unveiled for the first time in May at the Darlington Motor Speedway, ForeverLawn has been using the tail panel of their No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. Josh Morris, Director of Marketing at Harvest Christian Fellowship said, "Having the opportunity to carry the message of hope to the extensive reach of NASCAR is very exciting. We appreciate the opportunity to continue offering this message via our unique partnership with ForeverLawn, Jeffrey Earnhardt, JD Motorsports and NASCAR."

Unveiled for the first time in May at the Darlington Motor Speedway, ForeverLawn has been using the tail panel of their No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. "In 2018, our family went through the shocking loss of our 20-year-old daughter, Makenna, said Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn. "We were blessed to get to spend some time with Pastor Greg shortly after our tragedy. He had suffered through a similar ordeal when he lost his 33-year-old son 10 years earlier. He shared with us his journey and where his hope and strength came from. That was incredibly impactful to our entire family. We are thrilled to be able to share the message of hope with others via our #BlackandGreenGrassMacine."

Where can hope be found? Visit harvest.org. There, Pastor Greg Laurie and the team at Harvest Ministries have extensive resources and information available to provide a message of hope, redemption, and freedom.

Josh Morris, Director of Marketing at Harvest Christian Fellowship said, "Having the opportunity to carry the message of hope to the extensive reach of NASCAR is very exciting. We appreciate the opportunity to continue offering this message via our unique partnership with ForeverLawn, Jeffrey Earnhardt, JD Motorsports and NASCAR."

For more information about ForeverLawn call 866.992.7876 or visit foreverlawn.com.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn offers exceptional business opportunities nationwide for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit wishing to join a growing industry. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits.®

CONTACT

Derek Taylor

ForeverLawn

330.618.4616

[email protected]

SOURCE ForeverLawn