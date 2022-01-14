ForeverLawn Signs Multi-Race Deal with Sam Hunt Racing for 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Race Series

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc.® has signed a multi-race deal sponsoring Jeffrey Earnhardt, Sam Hunt Racing, and Toyota Racing Development in the upcoming 2022 NASCAR Xfinity race series.

"We're excited to continue supporting Jeffrey in this partnership with Sam Hunt Racing," says Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn. He continues: "Sam Hunt Racing is an up and coming team with quality people and equipment with an impressive record of success. We're excited by the opportunity these races provide for us to deepen our relationship with this high caliber team."

ForeverLawn will continue their partnerships with Harvest Ministries, STR, and Precision Products throughout the 2022 Xfinity series, with the expectation of developing new partnerships throughout the racing season.

"Having Jeffrey join Sam Hunt Racing is really exciting for our entire team and the Toyota Racing family," says Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. "Jeffrey is a great guy, and he's someone I've always admired for how he carries himself on and off the track. He's a great person, and his sponsors at ForeverLawn match a lot of what SHR stands for. It's going to be a fun season with him and the ForeverLawn team, we're excited to get to work."

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

About Toyota

Toyota has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

SOURCE ForeverLawn