ForeverLawn Teams Up with PlaygroundEquipment.com to Sponsor Spencer Pumpelly in NASCAR Xfinity Race

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Motorsports with Gary Keller has entered Spencer Pumpelly as the driver of the ForeverLawn® Number 0 Chevy Camaro for this week's NASCAR Xfinity series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Four ForeverLawn dealers, ForeverLawn Central Indiana, ForeverLawn Northeast Indiana, ForeverLawn West Michigan, and ForeverLawn Chicago are the primary sponsors alongside PlaygroundEquipment.com, LifeGR, and Jarrett Logistics, of the No. 0 Chevy driven by Spencer Pumpelly in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The #BlackandGreenGrassMachine rides again! See Spencer Pumpelly race in the ForeverLawn car on Saturday, August 14 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The August 14 race in Indianapolis is part of a multi-race deal that ForeverLawn made with JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity season. The popular ForeverLawn paint scheme will be on the car that fans affectionately call the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine. The race will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network and Motor Racing Network at 4:00pm Eastern Daylight Time.

"This race will feature a new sponsor/partner for ForeverLawn, PlaygroundEquipment.com," said Dale Karmie, co-owner of ForeverLawn. "PlaygroundEquipment.com shares our values of integrity and quality and offers innovative playground equipment. We are excited to partner with them on this race."

ForeverLawn would like to call special attention to their partner, LifeGR, whose CEO Jesse Johnson-Brower, is embarking on an almost 500 mile walk as a memorial to the terrorist attacks on the USA on 9/11. LifeGR provides a great service for our veterans and first responders. Learn more at LifeGR.org.

Jarrett Logistics is also back on the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine this week in Indianapolis. They will be alongside four ForeverLawn dealers, ForeverLawn Central Indiana, ForeverLawn Northeast Indiana, ForeverLawn West Michigan, and ForeverLawn Chicago, as sponsors for this race.

Harvest Christian Fellowship church will also continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. Josh Morris, Director of Marketing at Harvest Christian Fellowship said, "We have seen people coming to our website and connecting with Harvest as a result of seeing the message of hope on the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine. We are seeing lives changed, and are so excited about this partnership with ForeverLawn, Jeffrey Earnhardt, JD Motorsports, and NASCAR."

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn at 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn offers exceptional business opportunities nationwide for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit wishing to join a growing industry. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

