ForeverLawn West Georgia Sponsors Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports

MORELAND, Ga., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the race coming up this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, we are excited to announce that ForeverLawn West Georgia is a proud sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity race series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team.

ForeverLawn West Georgia is the primary sponsor of the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2021.

"Sponsoring Jeffrey Earnhardt in the Talladega race is an exciting opportunity for our company," said Matt Robinson, owner of ForeverLawn West Georgia. "Jeffrey and his fans are such incredible supporters of ForeverLawn artificial turf products and solutions. Providing our premium synthetic turf solutions to the entire racing community is a privilege and an honor."

ForeverLawn signed a 15-race deal with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series, and the April 24 race at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway is the next race in the agreement. Earnhardt will be driving the number 0 Camaro sporting the ForeverLawn paint scheme that Earnhardt fans affectionately call the "#BlackandGreenGrassMachine."

"Thank you, ForeverLawn West Georgia for your valuable sponsorship and support for our team at the Talladega race," said Tony Priscaro of JD Motorsports. "We greatly appreciate the partnership, and look forward to a competitive finish on Saturday."

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn West Georgia at 706.485.5899, or visit wg.foreverlawn.com.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn provides premium grass products for specific uses, including DuPont™ ForeverLawn® Select Synthetic Grass, Fusion™, SportsGrass®, Playground Grass™, GolfGreens®, and more. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

