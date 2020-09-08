Forevermark and Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger Debut Bridal Jewelry Collaboration

One of Hollywood's most in-demand stylists, Erlanger has dressed her celebrity clientele in Forevermark diamonds on numerous occasions, most recently accessorizing Lupita Nyong'o at the 2020 SAG Awards.

As a bride-to-be herself, Erlanger realized that walking down the aisle is the closest thing to walking down the red carpet for most women and requires the same attention to detail, so she launched a bridal styling vertical of her business in 2019. Forevermark diamonds set in platinum were a natural fit for Erlanger's first foray into bridal jewelry design.

"Over the years, I have counted on Forevermark to deliver the most exquisite diamonds for the most memorable occasions for my clients," says Erlanger of her affinity for the diamond brand. She continues, "While diamonds are incredibly important at a big award show they are even more so on your wedding day; you want to choose something that is personal, that is 'authentically you' and that symbolizes your commitment of forever."

Forevermark x Micaela is made up of seven engagement ring styles available in a range of diamond shapes including round, oval, and cushion, and two wedding bands, one women's and one men's. Erlanger is currently designing two additional wedding bands which will be added later to the collection, one of which will be her own wedding ring for her nuptials taking place in spring 2021.

"The collection encompasses everything that I know my brides are looking for: clean, delicate lines, settings that allow the diamonds to "float", timeless platinum settings, hidden details that incorporate just a little extra sparkle, and most of all, enduring style. I'm so very proud of what we have created," says Erlanger of her designs.

Forevermark and Erlanger chose to design the collection exclusively in platinum because the most rare, beautiful Forevermark diamonds deserve to be set in the most precious, radiant metal. "Platinum is incredibly durable, so it's ideal for everyday wear, and its natural, luminous finish perfectly highlights a Forevermark diamond's brilliance," says Erlanger, whose own engagement ring is set in platinum.

As inspiration for the collection, Erlanger accompanied Forevermark on a 2019 trip to visit De Beers Group's Orapa diamond mine in Botswana to see firsthand how Forevermark's natural treasures are discovered and how diamonds give back to their local communities. "I want to ensure that I am giving brides something special and memorable, and that is what Forevermark offers — the most beautiful diamonds in the world with unmatched beauty, and a commitment to making the world a better place," says Erlanger of the experience.

The Forevermark x Micaela collection is now available exclusively through www.forevermark.com and participating Forevermark Authorized Jewelers.

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs

Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE

Less than one per cent of the world's diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark's standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorized Forevermark Jewelers. Authorized Forevermark Jewelers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, color, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. For more information and to find your nearest Authorized Forevermark Jeweler, visit www.forevermark.com.

ABOUT MICAELA

Micaela Erlanger is a Celebrity and Bridal Stylist based in New York City. Her work has been seen on the biggest red carpets around the globe, and in the pages of top fashion publications worldwide. As one of the most sought-after Celebrity Stylists in the industry, Micaela's unprecedented ascent to power stylist has been profiled by Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar and numerous other publications. Having been repeatedly named as one of the most "Most Powerful Stylists," by The Hollywood Reporter, this is a position she has sustained since 2013. Her diverse high-profile clients include Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong'o, Common, Diane Kruger, Common, Lucy Hale, Amanda Hearst, and Shailene Woodley to name a few – all of whom are perennially on the best-dressed lists. Micaela is known for creating breakout fashion moments on a campaign trail with her ability to transform clients into style icons on the red carpet.

In 2019, Micaela launched her Bridal styling business focusing on styling and consulting to brides and bridal brands. She is the author of "How to Accessorize: A Perfect Finish to Every Outfit" and has written for such publications as Vogue.com, HarpersBazaar.com, TMagazine.com and Time Magazine.

Micaela is a platinum jewelry brand ambassador, working closely with Platinum Guild International, Platinum Born and other platinum jewelry brands.

A self-described glamour-girl, Micaela's inspirations vary from modern art to classic Hollywood film, but the hallmark of her work derives from her meticulous attention to detail, in-depth collaboration with her clients, and her unfailing dedication to creating fashion moments that will stand the test of time. Find her @Micaela

