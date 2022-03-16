FOREX.com Expands its Offering in Canada

FOREX.com will be offering $0 Commission CFD stock trading through July 1st, 2022

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOREX.com, a trading name of GAIN Capital- FOREX.com Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), today announced the expansion of its offering in the Canadian market by offering over 2,500 new tradeable markets to Canada-based investors. FOREX.com also disclosed that it would offer Canadian customers commission-free CFD stock trading through July 1st, 2022. Bid/ask spread cost will still apply. Already the #1 FX broker in the U.S.*, this broader Canadian offering further expands FOREX.com's footprint in the Americas.

Glenn Stevens, CEO of the retail business of StoneX Group Inc., commented on the news, "Our mission at StoneX is to open markets, and this expansion of our FOREX.com offering in the Canadian market is an important part of providing comprehensive access to the retail investor. We also give retail investors the ability to trade the way they want by providing access to fractional shares of indices and commodities and reducing our commissions."

The 2,500 new markets include the most popular stocks in the global markets such as Robinhood, Coinbase and Snowflake, bringing FOREX.COM's total Canadian offering to 3,000 products. These expanded offerings will provide traders in Canada with a wide range of choices in the CFD market, while also adding the ability to trade in fractional shares for indices and commodities. The expanded offering will also give FOREX.com users the ability to trade according to their personal preferences by providing access to smaller-sized contracts – as low as C$0.01.

"Providing a broader product offering with competitive pricing for our Canadian clients is a top priority for us," said Sixto Alonso, Regional Director of FOREX.com Americas. "For 20 years, we've been dedicated to bringing major markets to our global clients, and the investment in our Canadian service marks the latest demonstration of this commitment."

To see the new FOREX.com offerings for the Canadian market, please visit: https://www.forex.com/en-ca/.

*Based on client assets per the 2021 monthly Retail Forex Obligation reports published by the CFTC.

About FOREX.com

FOREX.com, a trading name of GAIN Capital- FOREX.com Canada Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting, and disclosure. FOREX.com gives its clients access to over 3,000 tradeable markets and is already the number one broker in the United States based on client assets per the 2021 monthly Retail Forex Obligation reports published by the CFTC.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. StoneX Group Inc. strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 3,300 employees serve more than 45,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 370,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the StoneX Group Inc. is available at www.stonex.com.

