Forge Announces Oral Presentation On Development Of Novel Antibiotics At The 28th Annual ECCMID Meeting

Session: ECCMID 2018 Pipeline Corner

Title: "Forging Innovation for Multidrug Resistant Infections"

Date & Time: Monday April 23 between 12:30-1:30 pm

between Location: Hall Y

"We are thrilled to be one of six worldwide companies recognized to present during ECCMID's Pipeline Corner," said Zachary A. Zimmerman, Ph.D., Forge's CEO. "ECCMID offers a unique platform to innovative pharmaceutical companies with emerging antimicrobial products to present to a wider audience of over 12,000 scientists and physicians."

ECCMID convenes the world's leading experts in infectious diseases, infection control, and clinical microbiology to present and discuss their latest findings. In addition to the oral presentation at Pipeline Corner, Forge will also present a poster reporting the latest data on FG-LpxC for treating life-threatening Gram-negative multi-drug resistant bacteria including carbapenem-resistant and ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae, where traditional antibiotics are ineffective.

BLACKSMITH Platform & Strategy

Forge's platform called BLACKSMITH comprises a deep knowledge of metalloenzymes, bioinorganic and medicinal chemistry know-how, and a focused fragment library of proprietary metal-binding pharmacophores (MBPs) that provide selective & diverse starting points for novel inhibitors. Our strategy is to use the BLACKSMITH platform to discover new chemical matter to address unmet needs for the treatment of a broad range of diseases, with initial efforts in the area of infectious disease.

About Forge Therapeutics

At Forge Therapeutics, we are developing medicines targeting metal-dependent enzymes found in nature. Over 30% of known enzymes are metalloenzymes, covering all major enzyme classes: oxidoreductases, transferases, hydrolases, lyases, isomerases, and ligases. Metal ions, including magnesium, zinc, iron, manganese, calcium, cobalt, and copper are the essential ingredient in these metalloenzymes. At Forge, we are the BLACKSMITHS of modern medicine, providing the tools to address any metalloenzyme challenge.

Forge's lead effort is focused on LpxC, a zinc metalloenzyme found only in Gram-negative bacteria, which is essential for bacteria to grow. Forge has a strategic drug discovery alliance with Evotec AG and has been awarded multiple government awards including CARB-X. In addition, Forge has amassed a rich intellectual property estate on metalloenzyme-targeted inhibitors to protect its BLACKSMITH platform and pipeline including technology licensed from UCSD. For further information, please visit the company's website www.ForgeTherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @ForgeThera.

