Forge Announces Presentations At Upcoming Scientific And Industry Meetings

The 2018 BIO International Convention is being held June 4-7th in Boston, MA.

Session: Drug Discovery Collaboration Forum

Title: "Advancing the Discovery of Anti-Infectives Through Global Partnerships"

Date & Time: June 4, 2018 6:00PM – 8:00PM

– Location: MassBio, 300 Technology Square, 8 th Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139

Floor, 02139 Host and panel participants:

Ryan Brady , EVP Business Development & Head of US Operations, Evotec (host)

, EVP Business Development & Head of US Operations, Evotec (host)

Lloyd Payne , Ph.D., EVP Anti-Infectives, Evotec (host)

, Ph.D., EVP Anti-Infectives, Evotec (host)

Kevin Outterson , Professor of Law, Boston University , Executive Director, CARB-X

, Professor of Law, , Executive Director, CARB-X

Zachary Zimmerman , Ph.D., CEO, Forge Therapeutics

, Ph.D., CEO, Forge Therapeutics

Erin Duffy , Ph.D., CSO, Melinta Therapeutics

, Ph.D., CSO, Melinta Therapeutics

Aleks Engel , Ph.D., Director, REPAIR Impact Fund at Novo Holdings

2018 American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Meeting – 3 Poster Presentations

The 2018 ASM Microbe meeting is being held June 7-11th in Atlanta, GA. Abstracts can be found by accessing the ASM meeting planner below:

http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4623/session/1500

http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4623/session/1368

Session 048: AAR Late-Breakers

Poster LB19: "Improved Gram-negative Antibacterial Activity Upon Combination of LpxC Inhibitor FG-944 and RNA Polymerase Inhibitors (Rifampin or APY281)"

Date & Time: Friday, June 8, 2018 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

– Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B, Halls B2-B5

Session 415: AAR08 – New Antimicrobial Agents and New Research Technologies

Poster 643: "Antimicrobial Activity of Non-Hydroxamate Lpxc Inhibitors"

Poster 644: "In Vivo Efficacy of Non-Hydroxamate Lpxc Inhibitors in Murine Infection Models"

Date & Time: Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:45 PM – 2:45 PM

– Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B, Halls B2-B5

2018 Gordon Research Conference (GRC) Metals in Medicine Meeting – Oral Presentation

The 2018 GRC Metals in Medicine meeting is being held June 24th-29th in Andover, NH. Conference Chairs include Prof. Seth Cohen, Ph.D., Forge's scientific co-founder and a member of its Scientific Advisory Board, professor and former Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

Discussion: David Puerta , Ph.D., Forge's COO and VP of Discovery, "Bioinorganic Directed Drug Discovery"

, Ph.D., Forge's COO and VP of Discovery, "Bioinorganic Directed Drug Discovery" Date & Time: Monday, June 25, 2018 8:15 PM – 8:45 PM

– Website: https://www.grc.org/metals-in-medicine-conference/2018/

BLACKSMITH Platform & Strategy

Forge's platform called BLACKSMITH comprises a deep knowledge of metalloenzymes, bioinorganic and medicinal chemistry know-how, and a focused fragment library of proprietary metal-binding pharmacophores (MBPs) that provide selective & diverse starting points for novel inhibitors. Our strategy is to use the BLACKSMITH platform to discover new chemical matter to address unmet needs for the treatment of a broad range of diseases, with initial efforts in the area of infectious disease.

About Forge Therapeutics

At Forge Therapeutics, we are developing medicines targeting metal-dependent enzymes found in nature. Over 30% of known enzymes are metalloenzymes, covering all major enzyme classes: oxidoreductases, transferases, hydrolases, lyases, isomerases, and ligases. Metal ions, including magnesium, zinc, iron, manganese, calcium, cobalt, and copper are the essential ingredient in these metalloenzymes. At Forge, we are the BLACKSMITHS of modern medicine, providing the tools to address any metalloenzyme challenge.

Forge's lead effort is focused on LpxC, a zinc metalloenzyme found only in Gram-negative bacteria, which is essential for bacteria to grow. Forge has a strategic drug discovery alliance with Evotec AG and has been awarded multiple government awards including CARB-X. In addition, Forge has amassed a rich intellectual property estate on metalloenzyme-targeted inhibitors to protect its BLACKSMITH platform and pipeline including technology licensed from UCSD. For further information, please visit the company's website www.ForgeTherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @ForgeThera.

Forge Company Contact:

Info@ForgeTherapeutics.com

Forge Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forge-announces-presentations-at-upcoming-scientific-and-industry-meetings-300649915.html

SOURCE Forge Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.forgetherapeutics.com

