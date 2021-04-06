Forge Biologics to Present at 2021 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean is a four-day virtual conference featuring more than 80 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies.

"I'm honored to be presenting alongside a lineup of industry leaders and to share the groundbreaking progress that Forge Biologics has made in less than 9 months since closing our Series A in July 2020," said Dr. Miller.

Forge Biologics' company presentation will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference. Attend the conference at www.meetingonthemed.com.

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics is a hybrid gene therapy contract manufacturing and therapeutic development company. Forge's mission is to enable access to life changing gene therapies and help bring them from idea into reality. Forge has a 175,000 ft2 facility in Columbus, Ohio, "The Hearth," to serve as their headquarters. The Hearth is the home of a custom-designed cGMP facility dedicated to AAV viral vector manufacturing and will host end-to-end manufacturing services to accelerate gene therapy programs from preclinical through clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. By taking a patients-first approach, Forge aims to accelerate the timelines of these transformative medicines for those who need them the most.

For more information, please visit www.forgebiologics.com.

