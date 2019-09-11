Forge Consulting Adds Tracee H. Wagner

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Consulting proudly announces Tracee H. Wagner has joined their expert settlement planning team to serve as a Settlement Consultant. With over 17 years of experience working in the industry, Tracee has the knowledge and dedication to improve the settlement planning process for both attorneys and their clients.

Tracee H. Wagner

She began her career at TrialWorks as a case management specialist and product trainer. This experience provided her the opportunity to consult with law firms on best practices for the implementation and functionality of using TrialWorks. The exposure to a wide range of law firm clients revealed exactly what law firms were missing to be better organized and more efficient. She quickly transitioned into sales and was promoted to the position of Director of Sales.

Tracee is a well-known speaker on the uses of computer technology and best practices for digital legal practice. She also frequently authors articles for multiple trial lawyer organization publications and newsletters.

Depending on the season, Tracee and her husband Chris split their time between Washington, DC and Miami Beach, FL. They share a love of wine, traveling, and music festivals, which are usually celebrated alongside many trial lawyers. They are the proud parents to a small Shorkie (a crossbreed between a Shih Tzu and a Yorkshire Terrier) named Vino.

About Forge Consulting

Since 2003, Forge Consulting has provided plaintiffs and their attorneys with expert settlement planning. Forge designs customized plans to meet future needs and help clients reach an informed decision.

About Advocacy Wealth Management

Advocacy Wealth Management designs portfolios of predictable cash flows and conservation of invested principal, working nationally with clients who need more than just basic planning to meet their unique needs.

About Advocacy Trust

The professionals of Advocacy Trust specialize in the fields of settlement planning, litigation support, special needs trusts, and settlement administration.

