Forge Creek® Revolutionizes Hunting with Premium Packs

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Creek®, an expert hunting accessories brand dedicated to crafting durable, high-performance gear, is proud to announce the official launch of its first product line at forgecreekhunting.com. Discover the collection, which features four versatile packs designed to meet the needs of hunters in the field and beyond.

Forge Creek

At Forge Creek®, we're not just building gear; we're helping you make the most of your hunting experiences. Our new collection includes packs that cater to different hunting needs. Whether you're looking for the best hunting pack for multi-day trips or a lightweight hunting waist pack for quick mobility, we've got you covered.

"Our products are designed to help you make the most of your time in the field, with quality and durability that you can count on," says Matt Nyman, Forge Creek® Product Manager. "We're committed to helping hunters focus on what matters most: the hunt and the moments that make it all worthwhile."

The new lineup features:

Icon Pro Day Pack – a lightweight, comfortable pack designed for carrying essential gear on daily hunts, ensuring you're always prepared without being weighed down





– a lightweight, comfortable pack designed for carrying essential gear on daily hunts, ensuring you're always prepared without being weighed down Icon Pro Waist Pack – our signature lightweight hunting waist pack with compact storage and quick-access design for mobility in the field





– our signature lightweight hunting waist pack with compact storage and quick-access design for mobility in the field Icon Pro Gear Bag – a durable, spacious storage solution for organizing your hunting equipment, keeping everything you need in one place





– a durable, spacious storage solution for organizing your hunting equipment, keeping everything you need in one place Expedition Pack – our top-rated best hunting pack for multi-day trips, built for extended hunts and providing ample space for all your gear and supplies

Our hunting packs are part of a comprehensive range of solutions designed to keep your equipment organized and within reach. By choosing Forge Creek®, you're investing in premium hunting accessories that have been rigorously field-tested for maximum functionality and durability. This commitment to quality is at the heart of everything we do, reflecting our understanding that the right gear can make all the difference in your hunting experience.

For us, hunting is about more than just the thrill of the chase. It's about the people you share it with, the challenges you overcome together, and the moments that make it all worthwhile. As you explore our collection on our website, we invite you to imagine the memories you'll create with every step, every shot, and every story shared around the campfire. We're not just providing gear; we're helping you forge unforgettable experiences.

As you prepare for your next hunting adventure, consider the gear that will help you make the most of your time in the field. At Forge Creek®, we're dedicated to innovation and quality, ensuring that every product meets the high standards of hunters who demand the best. When you choose our gear, you're not just getting equipment, you're gaining a partner in your hunting journey, one that's committed to helping you succeed and enjoy the great outdoors.

About Forge Creek®

Forge Creek® designs and develops premium hunting accessories for hunters who demand durability, performance, and innovation. Each product is field-tested to ensure maximum functionality, helping hunters focus on what matters most: the hunt and the memories that come with it.

SOURCE Forge Creek