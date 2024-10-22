Forge Group, LLC selected to modernize U.S. Army's Foreign Military Sales Case Execution System

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Group, LLC (Forge) is proud to announce an expansion in our long-standing Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support for the Department of Defense (DoD), with the award of the FMS Army Case Execution System (FMS-ACES) development contract. Forge, the technology and security cooperation-focused global consulting firm, built a team with technology leaders Appian and AWS, and DoD system integration experts Horizon Industries, Limited (Horizon) and 540.co to deliver this enterprise system modernization.

The FMS-ACES application will replace the Army's 30+ year-old Case Information System (CISIL). This modernization will enhance accuracy and streamline the Army's full FMS Case Management lifecycle – from case implementation to case closeout, logistics, and financials. The human-focused technology will provide Army users with automated workflow and process features, comprehensive data analysis and visualization capabilities, real-time connections to over 20 government data source systems, and detailed reporting capability. The platform – designed by case execution experts for case execution experts – will empower the ~1,000 users, including case managers, logisticians, financial personnel, and audit staff, with better decision-making tools and abilities to more efficiently respond to essential tasks for national security objectives.

"The modernization of our Foreign Military Sales case management system is a critical step in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations," said Kelly Rutherford, Product Lead, FMS-ACES, United States Army. "Forge's solution will enhance our ability to make informed decisions in real-time and provide our users with a user-friendly, fast, accurate tool for daily case management tasks and smart reporting, ultimately supporting our mission to deliver superior service to our global partners."

The award sits at a pivotal intersection of Forge expertise – a commitment to rapid, intelligent digital solutions and a deep understanding of the nuanced FMS Case Lifecycle. Forge selected the Appian Platform for its ability to automate critical functions and processes and integrate seamlessly with existing DoD financial and logistics systems. Horizon is recognized as a leading Appian Platform implementation partner. 540.co brings additional DoD cloud solution experience, including deployments on the Army's cloud platform – cARMY.

"As the only small business selected to develop a major FMS platform, we are honored and fully prepared for the challenge. This is exactly the type of work Forge was born to do – we are FMS people, and we are heavily experienced in pioneering, leveraging, and customizing secure, human-focused technology," said Brittney Killen, Forge Founder & CEO

