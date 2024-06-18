Forge Institute Positions for National Growth by Adding Daniel Ross, Chief Growth Officer, and Jim Schnoes, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer, to the Leadership Team

Forge Institute accelerates its commitment to our nation's cyber defenders by adding national experts Daniel Ross and Jim Schnoes to leadership roles.

Key Facts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Institute has named new officers to its leadership team. Daniel Ross is the new Chief Growth Officer and Jim Schnoes will serve as the Chief Financial & Compliance Officer.

Jim Schnoes, a distinguished financial executive, brings his hands-on approach to the role of CFO at Forge Institute. Jim has built a career in commercial and investment banking, and finance, specializing in transportation and logistics, banking, and consulting. Jim's focus on solid administrative and operational processes and federal government compliance will permit Forge Institute to effectively scale while extending world class services to our partners.

Jim's expertise in financial management comes from his time as a commercial banker and later as Treasurer at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., during its period of significant expansion. His turn-around of Little Rock's OneBanc provided considerable regional recognition. His experience encompasses roles in the C-Suite for startups, business revitalizations, capital raising, venture capital financing, and mergers and acquisitions, as well as serving on various boards. Jim was Arkansas Business' CFO of the Year in 2016.

Lee Watson shared, "We are excited to announce Jim as our Chief Financial & Compliance Officer at Forge Institute. Jim's proven track record in finance and in steering significant industry expansions will be instrumental as we navigate the complexities of fast growth and expansion. His commitment to operational excellence and his vision for scaling and delivering on collaborative, compliance-focused world-class services aligns perfectly with our mission as we advance cybersecurity solutions."

Daniel Ross joins Forge Institute after a successful tenure at Blackbaud, where he served as a Senior Account Executive, consistently surpassing revenue targets. Ross emphasizes a simple yet powerful professional mantra: "Human First. Better Together." He prioritizes collaboration over self-promotion and believes in the strength of meaningful relationships. With a career spanning non-profit and corporate sectors, Daniel Ross is dedicated to creating immersive educational experiences and expanding Forge Institute's national presence.

"Daniel is a seasoned professional who has transitioned seamlessly between non-profit leadership, entrepreneurship, and corporate growth," said Lee Watson, Forge Institute Chairman & CEO. "His extensive experience and unwavering passion for education have culminated in his current role as the Chief Growth Officer here at Forge Institute, where he leads the charge in shaping the future of professional development training for cyber defenders across the country."

Both Daniel and Jim will contribute to Forge Institute's vision of expanding and becoming a national leader in the cybersecurity and education industry.

About Forge Institute

Forge Institute is the nation's leader in advancing cyber and emerging technology capabilities through innovative partnerships across the public and private sectors. We support industry, critical infrastructure, federal, state and local governments and the national defense community through a unified and collaborative strategy. Our three pillars—Workforce Development, Innovation, and Resiliency—drive our mission to stay "Forever One Step Ahead" in the fight against cyber threats. For more information, visit Forge Institute .

