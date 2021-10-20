Forge Nano and Partners Issued in Two ACS Catalysis Publications

DENVER and THORNTON, Colo., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Nano Inc. was featured in two ACS Catalysis publication in the last year demonstrating the benefits of Atomic Layer Deposition technology for chemical manufacturing.

Atomic Layer Deposition with TiO2 for Enhanced Reactivity and Stability of Aromatic Hydrogenation Catalysts | ACS Catalysis

Forge Nano - ALD Overcoat. How Atomic Layer Deposition is being used for catalysis

Atomic Layer Deposition Overcoating Improves Catalyst Selectivity and Longevity in Propane Dehydrogenation | ACS Catalysis

The publications are the most recent of many that demonstrate the real-world application of Atomic Layer Deposition for commodity chemical feedstocks and valuable bioderived alternatives.

Atomic Layer Deposition is particularly well suited for the field of catalysis where it can be used in dehydrogenation reactions, hydrogen production, and NOx scrubbers. Forge Nano's coating technology improves lifetime, selectivity, durability and can lower operating temperatures, and even decrease operating costs for chemical manufacturing. To learn more about the Atomic Layer Deposition tool box, visit: https://www.forgenano.com/atomic-layer-deposition-for-catalysts/

About Forge Nano:

Based in Denver, CO., Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make atom thick coatings fast, affordable, and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications, and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and PALD products and services cover the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems. Forge Nano technology significantly improves materials performance in lithium battery, catalysis, additive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and compound semiconductor markets. For more information visit www.ForgeNano.com

