Forge Nano Named Diamond Headline Sponsor of 2022 CS International Conference in Brussels

The 11th CS International Conference is slated for June 28-29 in Brussels, Belgium, and Forge Nano has signed on to become the Diamond Headline Sponsor of the world's premier compound semiconductor event.

THORNTON, Colo., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Nano, leaders in atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology and equipment, have signed on to become the Diamond Headline sponsor of the 2022 CS International Conference, scheduled for June 28-29 in Brussels, Belgium.

Forge Nano enjoys a long history of supporting trade shows and conferences as sponsors, exhibitors, and presenting speakers, lending their knowledge and expertise in ALD surface engineering technology to a wide range of industries. In addition to being the headline sponsor of the CS International Conference this year, Forge Nano's own Dr. Matt Weimer will take the stage for his presentation on "Enabling Advanced Architectures in Compound Semiconductor Devices with Atomic Layer Deposition of Conformal Coatings at High-Volume Manufacturing Throughput."

"I am excited to be attending CS International 2022," Dr. Weimer commented. "With five topical themes this year, there will be plenty of opportunities to learn how ALD can improve the performance of a multitude of compound semiconductor-based devices."

Dr. Weimer is an R&D Scientist at Forge Nano who specializes in object and semiconductor applications for atomic layer deposition. With a PhD in chemistry and experience working at Argonne National Laboratory and Lam Research, Dr. Weimer has utilized his background in synthetic chemistry to develop new ALD and CVD solutions on a variety of tool sets for a wide range of applications in both logic and memory.

"Radio frequency devices and microLED both have established ALD solutions, but these two themes will focus on the future of those devices, where ALD can be a true technology enabler. VCSELs (vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers) have the potential to revolutionize 3D sensing technology and there are multiple instances where ALD can improve device aging performance with passivation," Dr. Weimer went on to explain. "It will be fun to see what new solutions these fields have developed and how ALD can enable this progression. My favorite part will be the face-to-face exchange of ideas and hopefully my talk on the ALDx line of tools will ignite fruitful conversations with existing and new collaborators."

CS International is part of AngelTech, which delivers a portfolio of insightful, informative, highly valued chip-level conferences. Bringing together 3 conferences, 700+ delegates, 80+ exhibitors, 120+ presentations and numerous networking opportunities, AngelTech is the number-one global event covering compound semiconductor, photonic integrated circuit and sensor technologies.

About Forge Nano

We are pioneers in precision surface engineering, applying our proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and lithium-ion batteries to medical devices and raw materials used in manufacturing. The superior coatings produced by our ALD tools allow us to re-engineer these products or materials to unlock characteristics like conductivity, thermostability, and corrosion resistance, to name a few. Our team of scientists have worked with an impressive portfolio of commercial partners to develop custom ALD solutions to meet your needs at any scale, from small-scale R&D and laboratory work to large-scale high-volume production lines. The end result is a better performing product, component or material that directly impacts the end user. Learn more at www.ForgeNano.com.

