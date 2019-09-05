Forge Nano Selects Data Analytics Platform Voltaiq to Enhance Next-Generation Battery Coating Technology

"The Voltaiq battery analytics platform has allowed Forge Nano to garner fast and in-depth analysis of our ALD-enhanced battery materials, expediting product development and ensuring timely execution of customer deliverables," said Dr. Barbara Hughes, Forge Nano's Director of Energy Storage. ­

Forge Nano's Atomic Layer Deposition battery coatings have been proven to improve battery performance significantly by creating a core-shell structure to protect particles of active material, which can prevent degradation, allow operation at higher voltages, increase electrode capacity, improve cycle life, enable faster charging, improve safety, and tune interfaces between different materials.

"Forge Nano is a leader in battery materials processing, and we excited they are using our Battery Intelligence platform to improve their coating development process," said Tal Sholklapper, cofounder and CEO of Voltaiq. "Forge Nano's ALD coating on battery materials already improve the performance of batteries in terms of cycle life, power, and energy density, and we believe comprehensive analytics will provide helpful insights to further enhance the technology."

About Forge Nano

Based in Louisville, Colo., Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology. Forge Nano's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq is the industry leader in advanced battery analytics solutions for the grid storage, electric vehicle, and consumer electronics market segments. Fortune 500 companies, major universities and leading-edge battery companies trust Voltaiq to provide a comprehensive and transparent view of all their battery data across the product lifecycle. The company's real-time software solutions provide actionable insights that measurably reduce product development time, create more robust products and mitigate product risk. For more information, please visit voltaiq.com.

