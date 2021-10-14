Forge Nano sells Prometheus™ Powder ALD Equipment to Mitsui Kinzoku, Japan

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Nano, a Denver-based advanced materials equipment company, has sold Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui Kinzoku") one of their flagship Prometheus™ powder ALD (PALD) systems. The Prometheus™ research and development system is being used by Mitsui Kinzoku to make powders for a wide range of applications. Mitsui Kinzoku, an investor in Forge Nano, is using the Prometheus™ system to perform various proofs-of-concept and plans to use Forge Nano's commercial scale equipment for mass production.

Dr. James Trevey, CTO at Forge Nano, commented on the relationship with Mitsui Kinzoku, "The fact that Mitsui has validated the ALD technology with us for several years and has seen such good results that they want to develop even more materials in house is a testament to our technology, team, and equipment. Using Forge Nano's suite of R&D, pilot, and commercial systems, Mitsui Kinzoku can scale production rapidly and with minimal risk."

A Mitsui Kinzoku rep stated: "We have been working with the Forge team for several years and have successfully validated their technology for a couple of applications which we are now scaling. Additionally, we have a long list of experiments to try in the new Prometheus™ system, the first of which has shown great results. We look forward to continuing our work with Forge on commercial equipment and are excited about the prospects of scaling Forge's technology for our products."

Prometheus™ PALD system:

The Prometheus™ PALD system is Forge Nano's flagship R&D system for ALD on powders. It incorporates over 20 years of powder ALD know-how and was designed for ease of use, research flexibility, and quality of coatings. With advanced powder fluidization aids and up to 8 ALD chemical precursor lines, Prometheus™ is the most capable powder ALD system on the market.

Prometheus features:

1mL – 600ml (~1kg) of powder per batch.

Proprietary fluidization aids enable uniform fluidization and ALD deposition

Up to 8 ALD chemical precursors connection enable a multitude of coatings

Interchangeable reactor bodies ensure precise coating of various batch sizes

Inert isolation and handling capabilities of air-sensitive powders

Forge Nano's team of ALD experts guide our customers through the entire process, making ALD feasible for nearly any industry. Forge's commercial systems for ALD on powders include Lithos™, Circe™, Morpheus™, while their systems for ALD on wafers/objects include Theia™, Apollo™, and Helios™.

About Forge Nano:

Based in Denver, CO., Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and PALD products and services cover the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

For more information visit www.ForgeNano.com

About Mitsui Kinzoku:

Founded in 1874, Mitsui Kinzoku is one of Japanese leading nonferrous metal companies and its global sales is about $5 Billion. The company's four business sectors, Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination manufacture and sale worldwide. Mitsui Kinzoku create high performance materials and products in order to contribute customers to create high value products and sustainable world by taking full advantage of material intelligence.

For more information visit www.mitsui-kinzoku.com/en/

