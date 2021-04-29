Forge Nano to Host All New, Digital Conference on Advanced Surface Engineering: the [ASE] SUMMIT

DENVER, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Tech company Forge Nano Inc. to host ASE SUMMIT: a free, digital event on Advanced Surface Engineering. Nearly 1 year ago, Forge Nano hosted its first event focused around Atomic Layer Deposition. This new event will bring even more members of the scientific community together, to share even more cutting-edge science, in real time!

The [ASE] SUMMIT will be held LIVE on June 9th, 10th, 11th 2021. The ALL new [ASE] SUMMIT will feature the greatest minds in Advanced Surface Engineering. It will include access to Forge Nano's previous events, along with a new lineup of topical sessions and presentations.

The [ASE] SUMMIT is a digital event based around advancements in materials science and engineering. Attendees can register at www.asesummit.com

The live event will feature a series of presentations and keynote sessions with LIVE Q&A. Attendees will be able to interact with leaders, innovators, and pioneers in surface engineering. Additionally, the event will include Digital Poster Sessions and an Industry Roundtable Discussion.

"Our goal is to showcase what can be done with Advanced Surface Engineering technology, and to bring organizations together in order to enable the next wave of technology that has been optimized at the ATOMIC level. We know that by working together, we can advance new technologies into the next century and beyond."

Dr. Paul Lichty, CEO - Forge Nano

The applications for Advanced Surface Engineering are nearly endless. By creating and hosting this event, Forge Nano hopes to bring the global community together to solve technological issues that will enable to products of tomorrow.

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD). The Company's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable, and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and PALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems. Over the last year, the Company has received major support and signed meaningful partnerships with Volkswagen, LG Technology Ventures, Mitsui Kinzoku, Air Liquide, and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas.

For more information visit www.ForgeNano.com or please send inquiries to [email protected]

CONTACT

Michael Talarico

Marketing Director

(720) 259-8579

[email protected]

SOURCE Forge Nano Inc