Forge Nano's Denver Innovation Campus - One year later

DENVER and THORNTON, Colo., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last fall, Forge Nano Inc. announced the completion of its new surface engineering innovation campus in Denver, CO.

The new 40,000 sq/ft facility near Google's Thornton office is now home to Forge Nano's cutting-edge Atomic Layer Deposition Research and Development campus, featuring the world's most advanced technology for surface engineering at the atomic level.

Forge Nano's new campus is home to some of the most cutting edge technology in the world for Atomic Layer Deposition

The Denver campus is an active development lab, performing cutting edge experimentation on a daily basis. Forge Nano also manufactures its innovative line of Atomic Layer Deposition equipment for a wide range of commercial applications on site. Not only has the site grown in scale and complexity, but the Forge Nano team has nearly doubled in size since the move last year and still actively hiring for multiple new careers. https://www.forgenano.com/about-forge-nano/careers/

Forge Nano's platform technology unlocks the ability to control and optimize surfaces at the atomic level. By designing products from the atoms up, Forge Nano technology allows customers to create the technology and products of the future. Atomic Layer Deposition is being used to improve products and to develop new technologies across many industries.

Using proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition technology, Forge Nano applies unimaginably precise coatings onto Powders, Objects, and Wafers optimizing them at the atomic level. "We are proud to have built and grown our team into one of the largest and most knowledgeable group of Atomic Layer Deposition experts in the entire world. Our skilled team of doctors, engineers, scientists, and executives ensure that working with Forge Nano is like working with no other company in our field."

-Dr. Paul Lichty- CEO Forge Nano.

Due to current COVID-19 related restrictions, Forge Nano is offering limited access to the new facility. Tours can be arranged (on a limited basis) by contacting Forge Nano through their website.

More information about Forge Nano's Atomic Layer Deposition Platform and Products are available at: http://www.forgenano.com

About Forge Nano:

Based in Denver, CO., Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make atom thick coatings fast, affordable, and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications, and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and PALD products and services cover the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems. Forge Nano technology significantly improves materials performance in lithium battery, catalysis, additive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and compound semiconductor markets.

For more information visit www.ForgeNano.com

