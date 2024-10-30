Forge the Smart Building with Networked AV Deployment Anytime, Anywhere: ATEN's Networked AV Series Wins 2024 Good Design Award

Recognized for its user-friendly system and delivering high-quality AV transmission with ultra-low latency across multiple formats and resolutions

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEN International, a leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, announced today that its renowned video over IP solution, the Networked AV Series, has won the Good Design Award 2024, one of the world's most prestigious product design accolades. The Networked AV Series seamlessly integrates into existing IP-based networks to enhance connectivity and efficiency in ground service environments through centralized management, flexible scalability, and high-quality 4K video resolution. This solution is ideal for large-scale scenarios, such as creative video walls or digital signage in department stores, airports, and smart buildings, where it can streamline operations and provide seamless access to real-time data in stunning 4K resolution.

ATEN's Networked AV Series Wins 2024 Good Design Award.

The 2024 judging committee praised ATEN's latest innovation with the following statement: "As a system that enables real-time controlling and monitoring of network AV, this product is meaningful for both travelers and operating staff at airports. It can be evaluated as a user-friendly system that provides high-quality AV transmission with ultra-low latency in various formats and resolutions. The robust hardware design not only conveys the interface, such as connectors, but also features dynamic graphical displays. With the introduction of large-scale digital signage and video walls stretching several hundred meters, the usage environment is likely to expand significantly in the future."

ATEN will debut two brand-new Video Extenders in its Networked AV Series at the end of Q4 2024. The first is the VE8662 True 4K HDMI H.265 over IP Transceiver with PoE, featuring an all-in-one transceiver design with LCM displays for simple configuration and a user-friendly design, making installation and identification effortless and reducing the hassle of stocking for users. Additionally, the VE8662 is equipped with an LCM panel that provides complete product information, including ID number, IP address, ambient temperature, and firmware version, making maintenance easier for users. The VE8662 sets a new standard for video transmission by utilizing H.265 compression, allowing it to transmit and extend visually lossless True 4K images (4K60 4:4:4, HDCP 2.2) over standard 10/100M networks. It supports flexible switching and duplication of multiple input sources and output displays. Compared to other brands that use traditional 1G or 10G networks, the VE8662 expands AV over IP architecture, helping to reduce network switch costs and SI's operational expenses.

The second product is the VE8962 True 4K HDMI over IP Transmitter/Receiver with PoE, which supports True 4K resolution and incorporates multiple redundancy mechanisms, including power redundancy (PC & PoE), network transmission redundancy (fiber & copper), and operational redundancy. These features ensure smooth, reliable long-term system operation and uninterrupted transmission.

"ATEN has won the Good Design Award for four consecutive years," says Nicholas Lin, Senior Vice President of ATEN. "ATEN relentlessly pursues excellence in innovation to meet consumer demand and even drive global transformation."

"ATEN's Networked AV series is a key solution for scenarios requiring high-resolution transmission with low latency. It enables the distribution and installation of video over IP extenders at any location, providing comprehensive real-time information for quick, informed decisions. The series delivers an immersive audiovisual experience for smart buildings by transmitting visually lossless 4K AV signals with low latency over long distances via a standard Gigabit network. It is an effective and user-friendly solution that directly addresses the challenges system integrators face when deploying AV over IP." says Nicholas Lin.

Established in 1957, the Good Design Award is globally recognized by its 'G-Mark,' a symbol of excellence in design across various fields such as industrial products, architecture, software, systems, and services.

Good Design Award 2024 Winner- ATEN Networked AV Series

4K HDMI over IP Transmitter / Receiver with PoE (VE8952)

HDMI over IP Transmitter / Receiver with PoE (VE8952) True 4K HDMI H.265 over IP Transceiver with PoE (VE8662)

HDMI H.265 over IP Transceiver with PoE (VE8662) True 4K HDMI over IP Transmitter / Receiver with PoE (VE8962)

Limitless Scalability and Flexibility: From a simple point-to-point setup to hundreds of endpoints, the system offers scalability, flexibility, and multi-functionality for extender, splitter, matrix switch, and video wall applications. Easy Installation: Effortlessly switch input sources via top panel pushbuttons/ID display, with a simple configuration process that requires no extensive IT experience. User-Friendly Design: The LCD panel's ID number simplifies both setup and maintenance. Web GUI: No software installation required, offering drag-and-drop video switching, screen preview, multi-user operation, and permission settings. PoE Power: Eliminates the need for an external power supply, as a single Ethernet cable delivers video, control signals, and power simultaneously. This allows for easy installation, saving both time and human resources.

The VE8662 and VE8962 are scheduled to be launched in 2024 Q4.

For more information about the ATEN Networked AV series, please refer to the link:

https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/professional-audiovideo/networked-av/?utm_source=Press_Release&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=GoodDesign2024_newrelease

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering more than 1,000 integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power products, ATEN enables easy connection, management, and optimization of AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting, media, and transportation environments. With over 650 issued international patents, ATEN's global R&D team continuously produces innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, Indonesia, and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.

Press Contact

ATEN International Co., Ltd.

Irene Tsai / Ivy Lee

TEL: +886-2-8692-6789 EXT. 1835/1867

FAX: +886-2-8692-6577

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ATEN International