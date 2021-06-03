Forge Therapeutics Appoints Andrew Tomaras, Ph.D. As Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Therapeutics, Inc. (Forge), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives targeting bacterial and viral metalloenzymes, announced today that Andrew Tomaras, Ph.D. has been appointed as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Tomaras will be responsible for advancing Forge's pipeline of novel antibiotics into the clinic along with directing other anti-infective efforts.

"We are thrilled that Andrew is joining Forge at such an exciting time in the development of our company," said Zachary Zimmerman, Ph.D., CEO of Forge. "Andrew is a well-respected scientific leader with a wealth of expertise in microbiology and antibiotic development, which will help us advance and build our portfolio of novel first-in-class antibiotics."

Prior to joining Forge, Dr. Tomaras served as Chief Scientific Officer at BacterioScan, an infectious disease diagnostics company providing tools for rapid infection detection and antibiotic susceptibility testing. He previously served in a series of roles of increasing responsibilities at Pfizer including Principal Scientist in the Antibacterials Research Unit. Dr. Tomaras earned a B.A. and a Ph.D. in Microbiology from Miami University and completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

"I have always been impressed with Forge's chemistry platform, dedication to treating antibiotic resistance, and the great progress in translating this approach into a pipeline of novel classes of antibiotics. I'm excited to join Forge and work closely with the team to build on this momentum and deliver novel medicines to tackle antibiotic resistance across the globe," said Dr. Tomaras.

About Forge Therapeutics

At Forge Therapeutics, we are developing novel anti-infectives targeting bacterial and viral metal-dependent enzymes. Forge has a strategic antibiotic discovery relationship with Evotec AG, antibiotic research collaborations with Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and has been awarded funding by CARB-X as well as government agencies. For further information, please visit the company's website www.ForgeTherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @ForgeThera.

Forge Company Contact:

[email protected]

Forge Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

